One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, August 12, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, August 12, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

A quiet day is up ahead and the Moon enters the eighth solar house in astrology.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra entering Scorpio.

Scorpio rules the Death Tarot card.

The Sun will be in Leo which rules the Sun tarot card.

Thursday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 7, the Seeker.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 7 personality traits include American actress Julia Roberts and British Monarchy Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Thursday, August 12, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Sometimes the underdog never wins, and you may be quite aware of the fact that people can be mean spirited at times.

However, it's important for you to remain open to the fact that everyone is working on a different timeline when it comes to learning the lessons that life has to teach.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Developing and adapting new skills and taking them to the next level requires lots of time and patience on your part.

You are at the phase of development where you have to keep perfecting your technique.

You might not enjoy everything, but the beauty of getting beyond the curve is going to make it all worthwhile.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

What do you need from love right now? You have to pick, Gemini, when you're dating and looking for love.

Do you want safe or do you want date someone where you know the relationship won't go anywhere.

You are so tired of wasting time when it comes to romance, but it's a hard thing to decide when you have your heart on the line.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Your friends and family may not see what you see in this other person.

They see your ex as being a nice individual, but you know differently, and it's so frustrating when you feel like everyone is taking their side and not yours.

It can be maddening, so maybe they aren't the people you should talk to about your problems when it comes to this area of your life.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Set a really clear goal for yourself during your birth month.

Your success will dwell in how you speak to yourself.

Even though you may not always need to do so, your negative self talk can hold you back. It's important for you to see the goal clearly in your mind for you to reach it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Just wish for money, ask the angels above to help you find a opportunity that allows you to earn as much as you possibly can.



You never know what will happen when you start to believe in the power of manifestation.

Something beautiful can come your way, and allow you a chance to have your dream and get paid while doing it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Even social butterflies like you need space. Sometimes you just need quiet time just for yourself. You don't have to have any particular reason either.



It can be that you simple feel like you want space and find the company of others undesirable.

Once you give in to this feelings, so much healing can come to your mind, body, and spirit.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

So many wonderful things to look forward to, and you have every reason to be optimistic.

You are learning to see the glass is half full instead of half empty.

Even challenges are opportunities for you, and you are going to take full advantage of whatever comes your way because you want to grow.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

You are lost in thought today, and this can cause you to lose sight of the time.

You have a lot of things that weigh heavily on your heart. You have been pondering your future and what it will look like for you.

You don't need to worry about it thought. Things are going to look up for you. Give it time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

Nothing hurts your feelings more than knowing someone has lied to you.

When you start to realize that your friend didn't think you could handle the truth it can make you wonder how strong is your relationship?

Not everyone feels safe being so open during tough times, and this is a chance for you to encourage greater trust.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower

Disruptions can be unpredictable, and you don't want to blame yourself for things out of your control.

When problems erupt out of the blue, you have to ask yourself why? There are things you may have done better, but this was also a wake up call for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Life is hard enough as it is. You don't need to compound the complications of life with even more difficult personalities in people.

You may have to draw a line in the sand when it comes to how much you're willing to tolerate from others, and stick with it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

