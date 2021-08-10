One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, August 11, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, August 11, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in the sign of Leo until August 22.

The Moon leaves Virgo to enter the sign of Libra.

Monday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 6, the Nurturer.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 6 personality traits include Mother Teresa and Princess Diana.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Wednesday, August 11, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Tradition is something to aspire to today despite the fact that you'd like to do things your way.

You may be bucking against the system and unable to make what you want happen. Working with the flow is advised.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Death

A chapter is coming to a close in your. life. This means that you are emotionally ready for a new phase, even if you don't feel it right now.

The clarity you need to find purpose and a new focus is coming. Anticipate it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have a talent or a skill that you are overlooking. The reason is that you are looking at too many things and distracted.

Find the one goal you need to shoot for today. This will help you to narrow down what it is you have that you can use successfully.



Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Life feels unfair right now and you are unhappy about it. This can cause you to feel like you have to get more involved. Write letters to your political representatives.

Start to become vocal. Keeping your frustration to yourself is not going to be what makes you feel empowered.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You are standing at a cross roads when it comes to love. You have two sides you can pick and you aren't ready.

You need to keep dating and see what your heart feels is right for you. Don't settle for someone just because you are lonely.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Your intuition is what helps you to understand your current role in the group.

You may feel like you have a unique purpose, and you do. You are not meant to be a follower right now. You pave the way.



Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You have become exhausted waiting for a decision to come through for you. Patience is not easy for you so you are at a place where you are going to make a clean break and work independently.

It will not be easy, but what is meant for you can't be stopped.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Difficulty can cause you to feel as though you need to quit, but the Chariot tarot card is a sign that you have to hold on right now. This trial is a test of your endurance. And you are very close to passing it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

People are not always going to be as they appear to you. Keep your eyes open for any incongruences that you may spot. It is up to you to watch yourself.

You will want to do your best at when it comes to judging people's character.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

You are starting to become tempted by an old habit that you thought was long gone.

Do your best to put together some sort of accountability system so that you do not fall into an old pattern. Right now you are vulnerable. Set up some cards.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You are thinking a lot about the future, and it is causing you to worry. You have lots of things that you need to figure out.

Right now may not be the best time for you to make a short decision. You can do so, once you are certain that whatever you promise you can commit to.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Too many problems that happen at the same time can become quite a headache.

You may need to decide that you refused to participate in anything that does not make sense. Despite how you feel, focus on the truth of a situation to make your decisions

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.