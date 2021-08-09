3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friendships Fall Apart During Mercury Opposite Jupiter Starting On August 10, 2021

One of the biggest drawbacks to the transit Mercury Opposite Jupiter is that we will take information and twist it into something unrecognizable.

Basically this means that if we hear something - said by a friend, or even a stranger, and we don't necessarily 'like' what they say, we may blow their words so far out of proportion, that we end up destroying both their words, and our friendships with the person who dared say them.

Three zodiac signs whose friendships fall apart during Mercury opposite Jupiter need to pay attention starting August 10, 2021.

August 10th is a celebration of taking things the wrong way. And as weird as that may sound, you know how these things can happen.

And happen they will, because every sign - not just the ones singled out below, are up for a testing, when it comes to friendships.

Certain signs have to watch out, even more so, and so they are mentioned below, but in truth - we're all about to take things way too seriously.

It makes sense when you think about it - Mercury, the ultimate planet of communication, and Jupiter - the planet that makes everything bigger than it is, in OPPOSITION of each other. Sound like hyper-sensitivity, taking things the wrong way, and a whole lot of ego-fueled defensiveness to come.

Zodiac signs whose friendships fall apart during Mercury opposite Jupiter starting on August 10, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're already one of the most sensitive signs of the zodiac, and the last thing you need is for someone to challenge your sense of security, when it comes to friendship.

You are about to have a disagreement with a pal; ordinarily, this is no big deal. You are friends, and friends argue now and then - it's what happens.

Then, Mercury Opposite Jupiter enters the picture and suddenly, you feel affronted by your friend - insulted by their nerve. How could they possibly say such a thing to you?

Whatever it is that your friend says or does is something you will have to weigh for importance: Are they really such a dastardly fiend for disagreeing with you, or are you, perhaps, misinterpreting their intentions? That's where the ego part steps in to make sure you ruin the friendship permanently.

You can't go back, and pride doesn't let you, so, you let the friendship end. Kaput. That's it. And all because you just didn't want to hear what your friend had to say.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Having friendships fall apart on you is no new thing; in fact, it's happened so many times before, that you're kind of used to it. What's worse is that you expect it - and that 'vibe' permeates the atmosphere. So, when your friend shows the slightest bit of independence, you take it as a sign; they're about to leave because, A.

They can't stand you, B. They won't do things your way, or C. They're a stupid poopy head and you're the only smart and sensible person in the whole, wide world.

Your ego is getting out of hand, Virgo. You tend to make sure you end up friendless because you're so defensive that you terrify everyone around you - the truth is no one wants to be around your ego anymore. You have so much to give and share, and yet you choose to isolate and defend...but what are you defending? Your right to be alone, always? You love friends...you need them.

During this transit, you're going to do that thing again - the thing that always ends up with you being alone: you're going to reject a good friend, outright, with no explanation. It's friend-cancellation time over in Virgoland.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Friendships are sacred to you. The only problem with you and friendships is that you like to control your friends, and most of the time, your friends don't mind - because they like you, and they don't mind your suggestions.

What you don't expect is for them, or for one friend in particular, to challenge your authority. And, that is exactly what's going to happen - though, your friend certainly doesn't feel like they are 'challenging' you per se. in fact, they think this is part of a normal, healthy friendship.

They may not have realized that they are on a timer with you, where you wait for the day to throw them out with the rest of the trash in your life.

So, thanks to Mercury Opposite Jupiter, you will be the one who gets thrown out with the trash, because you are the one who pushed it too far.

If you thought your friend was a mindless drone, you were wrong. This is a good lesson for you to learn for the future: treat people with respect, and have patience with friends - they have value. They are not trash. Learn it, and become happier.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda