One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, August 10, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, August 10, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Monday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 5, the Freedom Seeker.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Tuesday, August 10, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Aries, do not underestimate the power of preparation. It's best for you to avoid having an important project stalled because of the fact that you started something before you were prepared to begin.

Be sure to have all your tools ready and if you have to buy things in advance be sure to order them.

You will be glad that you put in the effort in advance once you start getting deep into your project.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Taurus, today is set to be a highly emotional day. You may find that one waking thought bleeds into every area of your life.

You may be needing to take a little bit of time and set it aside in order for you to process some of the emotions that you are experiencing right now.

The stress of life can revive another area of your life as well, so be prepared for a surprise.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Gemini, when you least expect it the universe often reveals itself to you. This could happen through coincidence or sequential numbers so you need to be paying close attention.

There is also a chance that something you have been thinking of will start to manifest in your life.

When a door starts to open for you, it's important for you to walk through the opening and take advantage of it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

What you have been working on may not have a true future for you so you will have to pivot. It is difficult to accept that you were one day late for an opportunity.

However, this will not mean that you never have a chance. What you need to do is try to work on being ahead of the curve for the next time.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Every single skill that you have is beneficial to you but you need to figure out when is the appropriate time and situation to use it.

You may be a jack of all trades, and an expert of none right now. However, as you figure out what it is that you love to do the most you can start learning and what way to approach making money doing that.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

A false start does not mean that there is no beginning. You are just having to figure out what you need to do to tie up loose ends now.

Try not to rush anything in the name of progress. You may simply have to be more thoughtful and diligent, so that once this is a done deal it is complete and no more things will need to be fixed later on.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

It appears that you are so tired of waiting for someone else to do what they said they would do. This can become extremely stressful for you.

You may want to just go ahead and make the move that you were planning to make without the other person involved.

Perhaps that could burn a bridge, but if they are unreliable, would you really want them on your team?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune, reversed

It takes a long time to get to the top of your game, and you may not be ready for that level of responsibility.

This is a "pay your dues" time in your life", and so you may be competing against those individuals who have lots more experience than you.

Instead of feeling resentful, try to figure out how to learn from them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You are getting a lot of unwanted attention, and it is causing you a little bit of stress.

This may be when you need to just start sending people to voicemail when they call so that they do not distract you from your work.

You can tell your friends if you need some time to yourself so that you can get some thinking done.

Maybe set a date in advance so everyone can know when is a good time to start connecting with you again.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

It's important to always think for yourself and not go with the crowd.

You may be feeling the pressure of others telling you how to live your life, but you don't have to explain yourself to anyone.

You can do what you think is best for you, without even needing to feel someone and about the choices you have made. It's your life. Do you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Moon

There's going to be a sense that something is forgotten or that you have left an item at home and don't remember what it is.

Be careful as mishaps or forgetfulness can happen quite frequently today.

Try to slow things down so that you are able to stay fully in the present in order to avoid any mishandling of items or causing something important to get lost.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

It's all about how you view things today, Pisces. Your attitude will make or break the day.

You have a lot to say and do, and it can be stressful but at the same time aren't you glad that you have lots of items on your plate?

This day will go by quickly and before you know it tomorrow will be here giving you a chance to show what you have earned by investing your time and energy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.