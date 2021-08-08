One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, August 9, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, August 9, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in the sign of Leo, and the Moon is in the sign of Virgo.

Monday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 22, the Master Teacher.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 22 personality traits include American singer and songwriter Bryan Adams and English singer and songwriter Paul McCartney.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Monday, August 9, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

High standards may be too much for someone else to manage, so you may want to take it down a notch. Constructive criticism can actually be deconstructive when given in the wrong time and situation.

What you may want to do instead is to wait until you are asked your opinion. If that doesn't happen, then just defer to the universe who always knows what's best.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Emotions are your superpower today as you find meaning and joy and laughter. It's not about what you accomplish by the end of the day but the spirit in which you do things in.

It will be best for you to focus on the journey instead of the outcome, as the day may remain disruptive and you won't have much to show for your time. However memories that are created and last a lifetime are always worthwhile.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

You may receive news from family and friends about a particular situation that relates to your old hometown. This could require you to travel or at least want to travel to where you grew up.

While this may be an untimely trip, it will still provide you an opportunity to reconnect with your past and make peace with an old friend.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You will be having your hands full all day today and it may be necessary to clear your schedule so that you are able to focus on accomplishing a single important task.

Problems can be very inconvenient to you at the moment, it will be a welcome relief once this is behind you and you're able to focus most of your energy on other things.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You don't necessarily see how to get out of a particular situation. You may struggle with a lot of guilt and feeling that you must comply with someone else's wants and needs.

This can be a very tough place for you to be, as you would prefer to have some control over your options. However this may be a test of your character and provide you an opportunity to learn to say no or to be self-sacrificing when needed.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You are learning that in order to do something for the long-haul you must have a sense of passion and commitment to the project. If you have recently accepted to do something just to be nice, you may start to ask yourself why do you bother?

This can be a time for you to cut out of a situation that is not going to work out for you in the long run. Yes, it can feel embarrassing to back up a step where you thought you would be able to follow through, but at the end of the day, it's also about your own personal return and investment of your time and energy.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Finding the right life balance between work and home is a struggle for you right now.

Both areas of your life may feel like they are at odds and you are pulled in two completely different directions at the same time. This is when it's important for you to be able to ask for help when you need it.

Don't be prideful, Libra, when you need someone to be there it's important for them to have the opportunity to show you how much they care while participating in your world.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

You are learning a lot about a tough situation and it can feel overwhelming to you at times. You are going to have to assume all of the struggle, and perhaps even need to ask for a mentor to guide you along this process.

You are not expected to know everything, but admit when you don't. This will be a great chance for you to gain more skills in a particular area of your life that will benefit you later, so don't shy away from this opportunity.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

You are going to experience some type of a trial where someone you trusted is not really the person you thought that they would be.

You may feel a strong sense of disappointment and sadness that this has happened.

But this is not a time for you to let things pass, it's time for you to hold someone accountable. Ask them for an explanation, and if needed, to pay whatever the mistake has cost you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

People can be particularly complicated today. You may be dealing with strong personalities and some clash with your own.

When you are learning how to navigate the difficult conversations you will be participating in, remember that it's always best to say less and to listen much more.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

What a welcome relief to have a difficult problem that was sudden and chaotic finally resolved. You will start to be able to recoup your losses including time and resources.

While this may feel like a long journey is up ahead for you, you will be able to pick back up where you started off. In fact, what was appearing to become a significant loss for you is actually not going to be as bad as you thought.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Emotionally you're finally over the difficulty. The disappointment and the sadness that you experienced in the recent past is finally going to feel less so.

You may struggle with the fact that it took so long, but at the same time rejoice that you are no longer where you are. You are moving in a positive direction, and this is a great way to start the week.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.