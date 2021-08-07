One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, August 8, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, August 8, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

It's time to set some intentions as the Moon enters Leo to begin a new lunar phase for the next 28 ½ days.

The Sun will be in Leo with the Moon, so our feelings are ready to bring a new thought into reality.

Sunday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 3, the Communicator.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 3 personality traits include American journalist Barbara Walters and comedian/television personality Joan Rivers.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Sunday, August 8, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Sometimes you can take your fun a little bit too far, so you need to practice common sense.

While you're out having fun and being playful, be sure to read the room.

Someone could easily get their feelings hurt in the name of a joke. Try not to make good humor at the expense of someone else.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

It's always good to earn money. A little bit of change is better than none at all.

Maybe you can look into new ways of maximizing your time by finding resources online that allow you to supplement what you're already making now. Save what you make and invest in your future. You can do it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

It isn't fair to use feelings as a crutch or tool to manipulate others. However that may be what someone tries to do to you today.

Be sure to pay close attention to the reasons why someone feels a certain way. It may not have anything to do with you so you should not allow yourself to become hooked into the drama.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Someone is trying to create problems that do not have a solution. This can make you feel like you were trapped and that there is no way out of the relationship drama.

It may require you to just keep a quiet way about you. If you do not engage, there's a chance that they may go find someone else to entertain their toxic behavior today.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Sometimes you have to just stop what you're doing and not try to make anything happen at all.

A project that you have wanted to start may not be ready yet. Instead of pushing forward because of pride, be wise with your time.

Remember that if you try to do something before it's ready or just going to waste time, in the end it isn't worth it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Staying on top of your feelings when they are threatening to overtake you is going to be a challenge for you today. This is when you want to pace yourself.

If you start to feel as though you cannot take anymore, call a timeout. You deserve the space, even if others make you feel that you don't.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Starting something prematurely and rushing forward as if you know what it is that you're doing is a mistake.

You may have positioned yourself as an expert only to find out that there is still more room for growth.

Be transparent and honest with your audience. Just admit that you got yourself in over your head and that you need time to regroup so that you can give them the best of you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You will be asked to take a leadership role within a group setting. You may find this to be a task you do not want to take on, but you need to overcome your hesitancy.

This can be an opportunity for you to prove your value. You never know where this path may lead you, and I could take you exactly where your skills will be used the best.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

You have been playing a juggling act for quite some time however now the balls are starting to drop. It's best for you to look at the big picture and not at the details.

You may be clinging to the idea that you have to be involved in everything when the truth of the matter is that it's time for you to move on to something else and let someone else get the glory of this particular area.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You were going back-and-forth with a decision and you were getting nowhere. It's important for you to just make a snap decision so that you can start moving on to the next step.

Even if you have decided incorrectly, it's easier for you to pivot and change what it is that you're doing. If you just keep going back-and-forth waiting for everything to be perfect, you will get nowhere, and feel like your present is blocking the future.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

People keep arguing about the same thing over and over again and getting nowhere. You have been listening to everyone's side only to find that you still do not understand the problem.

This is where it's time for you to say that you did your best and step aside. Sometimes letting others out their own problems for themselves is the best thing to do for everyone.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You have positioned yourself in such a way that you come across as offensive. Some people may not even like to have you around right now, and this is causing you some hurt feelings.

You can help to resolve the matter by being a little kinder when you can. It will take time, but rebuilding a bridge that was broken through some misunderstanding is not impossible.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.