One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, August 7, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, August 7, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We are bold and courageous on Saturday.

The Sun is in Leo, and the Moon will be in Leo after leaving the Cancer sign.

Thursday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 2, the Harmonizer.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 2 personality traits include American singer and actress Julie Andrews and singer/songwriter Madonna.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Saturday, August 7, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

Something is off Aries and it could be that you have allowed yourself to become influenced by the opinions and thoughts of the people around you.

It's one thing to try to be a peacemaker, but you don't have to blend in with the crowd just to save face. A little bit of friction is good for everyone, and sometimes it's necessary for change.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Not everyone is going to like the things you say and do. Haters can come out from nowhere and surprise you even after you have always gotten along for some time.

You may start to realize that when you are going in a new direction the people who were unable to grow with you will create a bit of drama. It's part of the process that happens when you're getting ready to reach the next level.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

It's not fun to always have to be the one that stays late after work and who carries the burden of everyone else and your team.

You are getting new meaning to the phrase hard work pays off. While you may not get compensated in money, you will learn certain skills and character traits that will take you to a new place in life. Give it time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You have finally found someone that you can share thoughts and dreams with.

It's so nice and wonderful when you realize that you were on the same page. This is a beautiful time for you to cultivate a growing, flourishing relationship with another person.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

Sometimes a person's criticism can cut you like a knife. It can't hurt to know that someone you respect does not see you in the same light.

This can cause you to shirk away from what it is that you want to do, but it's important to stand on your own two feet and to be independent. This is what it means to be an adult.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

You have a lot of energy, and do not know where to channel it.

This may be a good time for you to start a project at home in order to get some of your tension out. Maybe redo a room or work on things that are broken and need to be fixed.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Your creativity has come to a standstill. This is when it's time for you to go out and do something completely different than what it is you have already done.

Maybe change things around a little bit. If you have been staying indoors more than usual, go out and spend time in nature.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

When you're getting ready to start something new it's easy to think that you just need to get going.

However this is going to cause you lots of wasted time and money. Start at the basics. Get to know exactly where it is you want to go by mapping it out.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

There's a lot of tension surrounding you right now. It can leave you feeling empty and broken inside. A break in communication can cause you to feel as though a friend is no longer an ally.

It may be time for you to start planting seeds in new areas of your life so that in a few months you will see growth that fills a gap where you are currently feeling lonely.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

You are feeling slightly more negative than usual. This could be that you lack the rest that you need in order to have energy to give to others.

It's time for you to take a break for yourself. Don't keep pushing yourself until you can't go anymore. Rest. It's good for you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Take control of your emotions. When you are not in control of yourself things start to go in the wrong direction.

You can have an outburst of anger or even tears. It's best for you to figure out how to manage what you're feeling so that you do not let it disrupt your day.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

Life is slightly out of whack right now. You have been juggling a lot and now what used to be manageable is no longer so. Don't take it personally.

Everyone has bad days. Sometimes you just have to let someone else do the work so that you can focus on your own personal needs.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.