One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, August 5, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, August 5, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What a sweet day we have here with positive energy from both astrology, numerology, and the tarot.

The Sun spends the day in Leo, and the Moon will be in the sign of Cancer.

Thursday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 9, the Humanitarian.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 9 personality traits include American comedian and actor Robin Williams and singer/songwriter Whitney Houston.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Thursday, August 5, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

There's nothing like family time over a nice meal. Before leaving the house today plan on picking up your favorite food, for yourself and for your family members.

If you are fortunate enough to have someone at home who loves to cook, tonight might be a great time to barter doing the dishes and exchange for a home cooked meal.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

You may be caught off guard as problems start to show up suddenly in your life.

Well you may feel that the last thing you need in your life is another complication.

This situation is going to be short-lived. How you manage your anger or frustration matters. Try not to be overly reactive. As you can make the problem last longer than it needs to.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Sometimes a person will say one sentence and it is the mental part of your day.

Pay close attention to the little things that people say that seem to catch your attention at that moment.

It's also a great day to focus on a motivational statement that really gets your mental juices flowing and has your outlook about the day remaining positive.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

You have learned the hard way that rushing into things never really works out. If you're starting a brand new business, this is a good time for you to plan out your strategy.

Don't go jumping into things with both feet without a parachute. You will want to have all your ideas ready for whatever it is that you decide you want to do.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Right now things seem cloudy and unclear. You have a lot of confusion surrounding you and it could be related to people sharing their opinions.

You will want to set clear boundaries about what type of information you allow yourself to receive. Don't be above telling someone that you're not ready to listen, you can be nice about it and schedule an appointment for later.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Listen to your intuition Virgo. Chances are you know what you already need. It can be difficult to trust yourself after having made a mistake in judgment in the past.

However you are human, and you learn from your mistakes. Today is a new beginning.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Life is too short to give up on yourself. You are striving to reach a very hefty goal and you are being stretched to your limitations.

However, do not think that it's impossible. Your dream is within reach for you. All you need to do is stick to it. Time is on your side.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

Emotionally, you are finally at a place you did not think you'd be last week. You are getting to the point where you feel a little bit more like yourself once again.

The thing you need to do now, is help yourself to remain strong. Let any vulnerabilities that you had last week that caused you to go through an emotional tumble, stay far from you. Manage your time.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Truth is what it is. It sounds corny to say that things are the way that they are going to be, and much to your frustration that is exactly how the world sees it.

You can try to push things into being what you want, but sometimes the wall cannot be climbed and you have to accept reality on its own terms.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

Your belief in God has gone through a serious test.

You may still not know whether or not you think there is a higher power. This can be a time where you are searching for answers.

Don't give up until you have resolved the matter. This is your journey, and your own way of discovering what your goal in the universe is and how you are meant to participate within it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

You have been going through quite a bit of chaos lately, but now it seems that the storm has finally passed.

Emotionally you're still not confident with the fact that things are much calmer. Give yourself a little time to adjust. It takes a while for the survivor and state to settle back down.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

A complicated person in your life finally comes around. Much to your surprise their moody nature starts to act a little bit nicer and less aggressive.

This doesn't make them a safe person, however.

You still want to keep your guards up until you see their true character has changed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.