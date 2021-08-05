One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, August 6, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, August 6, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in the sign of Leo. The Moon is in Cancer.

Friday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 1 , the Leader.

Famous people who embodied Life Path personality traits include American entrepreneur of Apple, Steve Jobs and American Film Director George Lucas.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Friday, August 6, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

This is the perfect time for you to plan your next home improvement project. With summer almost over, it's a perfect time for you to paint a room, buy new bedding for your bedroom, or start planning how you would like to decorate for the holidays.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

It's always hard to put a plan into place when you're wanting to make some important changes with your life, but you are short on time.

Perhaps create a document that allows you to look at how you might approach a particular situation. If you feel stuck, talk things over with a friend to help you work out the details.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Writing can be very therapeutic for you right now. Putting down your ideas, thoughts, and concerns can help you to sort out your feelings.

If you have a lot going on in your mind, consider writing them down on paper and leaving the page until you have time tomorrow to regroup.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

You're at the early stages of earning a good wage. You might be anxious and want to see if there's something better out there for you but if you stick to what it is that you're doing now your life will improve. Give things a little more time.



Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Manage your finances in order for you to start saving some money. Creating a little cushion for you to use in the event of an emergency should be a top priority to you. The window of opportunity for you to save is coming, and you don't want to miss out on it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You don't have to debate every single point that comes up in conversation that you know is wrong.

Sometimes it's good to correct a person, but there are more times than not that you will not be heard.

So if you can tolerate the situation for a little while longer, you will find that the solution either comes out on its own or you are asked for your opinion.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Why rush into things when you don't have to? It's never too late for you to stop where you are and learn how to be a better manager of your time. You will find it easier to prevent a problem before it starts. The best way to do that is to have a strategy.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

There is strength in numbers, but that does not necessarily mean that you need to have an entire group of friends supporting you right now.

Being on your own doing things for yourself can actually be a powerful position. You will not need to be competing with many voices we have opinions but do not seem to have solutions.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You are in a position where you can make a lot of money. You may be striving to earn as much as you can, but remember that many streams of income can prove to be very helpful for you. So don't put all your eggs in one basket. Diversify.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

Sometimes it's good to be an over-thinker. You are looking to find a solution that cannot be found.

Others have given up but you know that with enough thought you will be able to find exactly what you're looking for. You are not going to rest until what you need is done.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

You're finally at a place and time where you are no longer weekend by having someone or something around.

This is where you can honestly say you have overcome the temptation to give into a vice that you know is not good for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Lean into your emotional strength today. You may find it best to tune into your emotions and not ignore them.

How you feel will help you to understand the situation you're in without needing to have all the information in front of you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.