One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, August 4, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, August 4, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Strength is found within as the Moon leaves people-oriented Gemini to the intuitive space of the Cancer zodiac sign where it rules.

Wednesday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 8, the Powerhouse.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 8 personality traits include American actress and comedian Whoopi Goldberg and singer/songwriter Stevie Nicks.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Wednesday, August 4, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Nothing has worked for you lately, and now you're impatient. You need a solution fast and there seems to be few solutions in sight.

Dear Aries, try not to lose it when you feel like you've hit a wall in this way. Some things take time. Focus on something else, and soon you'll find what it is that you're looking for.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

You had a false start, and you didn't realize before you began that this project would take all your time and energy. So it's back to square one for you.

You may feel a little bit embarrassed that you were so gung-ho and everyone sees you fail momentarily. But, soon things will click into place and all will be well with the world.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

The opinions of others don't always matter, Gemini. You have to learn to listen with one ear and not the other.

Take their advice with a grain of salt. Use what makes sense and when something just doesn't sit right with you, you don't have to do it. You need to listen to yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

You are worried about the future, Cancer, and so it's something that keeps you up at night because you're so preoccupied with what could happen. No worries aside.

You don't want to use the power of attraction to draw negativity to you. Instead put out to the universe what it is that you want to come your way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Everyone has a moment where they feel like the world will discover them as a fake. You've just broke through a glass ceiling in your life and this level of success is uncomfortable to you.

You have to readjust your mind and the way you view yourself. This will take time, but as you experience small wins, you'll see yourself in the way that the world views you - successful.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You've finally found the one who has your back through thick and thin times. You know that you are in the right relationship because no one has ever made you feel this way before.

Your love is going to last, even through adversity. Your heart feels this is real, and that is why you believe in your future so strongly.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

It's time for a change, Libra, and it begins with you. You have to outgrow old ways of viewing life.

You've allowed yourself to become stuck in a pattern of existence and it does not work for you any longer.

This insight is the start of new things, and a future that you know will be so much brighter than you have ever experienced in the past.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

You are growing in wisdom and understanding. You have surrounded yourself with people who help you to see the world in a new light.

You have been blind for so long, but now that the truth has been revealed, you see it clearly. There's no going back now.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Your self worth is under attack, and you know that this is not the way it is supposed to be.

Sagittarius, when you sense someone isn't for you, don't pretend that you don't notice to keep the peace. Confrontation doesn't have to be mean or angry.

Just say what you feel. If you don't, this situation will persist, and you'll be left feeling negative after an abrupt ending.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

So many opportunities have come your way, and you have to choose only one? It seems unfair to you.

Life was meant to be lived to the fullest, and if there is any chance you can have a bit of everything, you'll find a way to get it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

You want to try something new. The current status quo has become boring to you.

You don't want to end up caught in a situation that you can't get out of. So hold out for what seems to fit with the dreams you have for your life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

You have a huge heart, and sometimes this is what derails you. You often spend more time helping others than you do yourself, and it's putting you at a disadvantage now.

This is going to be tough for you to do, but Pisces, there comes a time when you need to put your foot down and say no so that you can make more room for yes in your own life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.