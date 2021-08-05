Weekly One Card Tarot Reading For August 9 - 15, 2021

Welcome to the weekly one card tarot reading for your zodiac sign starting on August 9 through August 15, 2021.

From the look of the line-up for the week, I'd say we're in for a bumpy ride.

While the cards do not foretell anything tragic or negative, they are rife with lessons to be learned - as per usual.

Arguments will come up, and disagreements will have to be dealt with. Laziness will have to be battled, as procrastination seems to be big with many this week.

There's an underlying feeling of 'MOVE IT ALREADY' going on. Many of us, it seems, need to be prodded in order to get things going.

And so, knowing that we can be too lazy, or too 'not in the mood', we must also know that's stagnation is not our natural state.

Life is action. Life is work, and whether we want to participate or not, life beckons us to be a working part of it. Let's see what's in store for the signs of the Zodiac...

Weekly one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs, August 9 - August 15, 2021



Aries (March 21 - April 19): Six of Swords

Rebirth, new beginnings. What you're looking at this week is the pivot mark which lets you know that you need to move on.

You've worked on something for a long time - it ended up not working out for you.

Now, you're left with the spoils of your actions, and if you continue to focus on all that didn't work out, you will end up feeling redundant and irrelevant.

This card is similar to the Death card - it represents an ending, and in your case the ending is all about something that didn't work out for you - something that begs you to leave it alone so that you can progress with the rest of your life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Eight of Wands, reversed

You will find yourself in disagreement with several people, this week, Taurus.

That's fine as long as everyone 'agrees to disagree'. You have a valid point and it's something you believe in.

You aren't ready to see someone else's point of view because you know your own works for you.

Your stubborn Taurus nature works for you in this regard. You see something that no one else sees. Stay with that - your gut feeling is correct on this point. You are right, they are wrong, it's OK.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Ace of Cups, reversed

You may have overstayed your welcome when it comes to love. It would appear that you've read a romantic scenario the wrong way; you thought you had a green light, while the truth is - the person you desire really doesn't want to go down that path with you.

You are still considered dear to this person, but what may be happening is that you've been friend-zoned.

You can still remain friends with this person - but you have to be honest and ask yourself if this is really what you want. Chances are it's not.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Queen of Swords, reversed

You are quick to react this week, Cancer, and when you do unleash the Kraken, itches across exactly as that: ferocious, monstrous and a little too high and mighty for anyone else to deal with.

You're feeling self-protective, and so you build a wall around yourself, because you're just not in the mood to be vulnerable.

You take advantage of your authority and say, "no" frequently and without thinking. You have no patience whatsoever this week, and you lash out at anyone who tries your patience.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Page of Cups, reversed

You'll be feeling quite playful during this week, Leo, and your attitude may very well become infectious to those around you.

You tend to tire easily of the harsher responsibilities in life, and you like to take these 'play' breaks just to bring in a little variety.

The only warning here is that this playful state cannot last forever, and knowing this, you tend to become melancholy.

Think of the week as a small vacation from responsibility, but prepare your mind for the idea that this kind of vacay cannot last too long.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): King of Wands

Looks like a powerful week for you, in so much as you'll be keen, alert and on top of whatever matters require your attention.

You are the one whom people are turning to this week for your expertise, and in a way, this kind of attention flatters you.

You, like everyone else, need the occasional ego-boost, and it seems you'll be getting plenty of that during the week.

It's well earned, and you are an expert in your field. Kudos to you for being there for others, and for being able to deliver quality advice.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Two of Wands, reversed

You've got a big decision ahead of you and it's confusing you; you aren't quite sure which direction to take.

You are, however, not open to the suggestions or advice of others, so you will have to do this all on your own. That makes you feel comfortable, yet it still doesn't get you to the place where you're actually making that decision.

This week could go one of two ways: You decide and get it all out of the way, OR, you procrastinate and put off this decision, which will only end up making next week a continuation of this week. Decide, Libra. Just. Do. It.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Queen of Wands, reversed

Even though you are someone who likes to work hard and commit to a plan, this week is going to bring about feelings of laziness and inertia.

You know what's ahead of you and it causes you dread, mainly because it's more work than you really enjoy doing. And yet - you're the only one who can do this job, which adds to your dread feelings.

Will you do what's necessary? No, you will not. You will put off this work until it's almost too late, which may take you out of dread and dump you right into regret.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Three of Cups, reversed

You're a creative person, but little did you know how creative you can be when you're trying to make something wonderful out of something less than wonderful.

What's meant be this is that, this week, you'll remember something that once meant heartbreak to you. Like an old nagging memory of a past love - someone who hurt you.

Rather than mourn their loss and shed a tear, you'll take that energy and create something ridiculously amazing. This week, you will take an old pain and make it into art.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Nine of Wands, reversed

When you are as focused and as on the ball as you, Capricorn, you tend to overlook certain details, simply because you're obsessed with 'all the details.'

You start to see the bigger picture - which is a good thing, however, in this case, it will be during this week that you'll bypass a major detail in your work, and that's going to set you back a week or two.

It's ironic that someone who is as precise and meticulous as you might make such a random mistake, but all the more reasons for you to stay keen this week. Pay attention, Capricorn.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Six of Cups, reversed

You may be right there on the verge of making something happen, in love...and you're so close - yet so far. You love someone and you want to show them the world.

This could be a lover or a family member. You have tried very hard to please this person - and they are receptive to your attention, but they are simply not ready to take on a love affair - or a family commitment.

This only shows that you are a champion of love and that you will change your pace, if necessary. All you need to know this week is that the one you love - loves you back...but they are not yet ready to get on board with your plan

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Four of Cups

Well, at least someone in the Zodiac is going to have a promising week. You will be a situation this week that will give you everything you want - and that, of course, is love.

You do well when you're marinated in love, and if you have your choice in the matter, that love will come from family - mainly children and younger people.

It's a time for celebration in your household, and you may get to see some family members that you haven't seen in a while. There will be merry-making and the sharing of food. Enjoy, Pisces!

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda