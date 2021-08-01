One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, August 2, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, August 2, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 22, and the Moon will be in the sign of Taurus entering Gemini.

Monday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 6, the Nurturer.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 6 personality traits include author and poet Elizabeth Browning and comedian Eddie Murphy.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Monday, August 2, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Life is hard enough, Aries, and you don't have to make it more difficult for yourself. You have been going through a lot lately, and one more challenge can have you feeling like you're going over the edge.

It's not about how many problems you can handle or solve in any given moment, Aries, but what does matter is the spirit you use to apply yourself to them when they occur. Try to have a positive attitude when you can, and when you can't... call a time out until you do.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Taurus, life presents you two paths and there you stand in the center of both. One path seems to be wide-open for you and the other maybe not as much.

You are at an impasse, and these moments count. While you may feel like you don't know which way to go, deep in your heart you do. Listen to your heart as it tells you which direction to take. Follow where your soul leads.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Gemini, even you have moments where less is more in the realm of conversation. If you can, take a social media break and turn off your phone.

There are so many things that demand your attention but just because they do doesn't mean that's where you need to spend your time. Today invest in yourself, and tune out the noise. It's time to hear the sound of your own voice.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Cancer, in a world full of noise the number one thing to realize is that life and love require quiet reflection in order to know what is right for you.

There are lots of things out there that want to distract you, and this robs you of your time.

Each day, set aside time for yourself, so that you can stay connected to your feminine energy. It's there where your gifts constantly get revived.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Magician, reverse

You are so talented Leo, but even you have your limitations. There are times when you just have to let others do their thing and not try to save them from themselves.

You may be wasting your skills, time and resources when you give to people who are fully capable of figuring their own problems out. Spare yourself the drama of being where you are in the way of someone's growth.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Life is too short to wait around for others who don't bother to call you and confirm your plans.

You are wasting precious years sitting around waiting when you could be living your best life right now. Instead of feeling like you'd rather not do something by yourself, try it. You may find that you like it after all.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Emotions can be fickle. You have to make a decision that you're not going to let a problem become your whole life.

You have to come so consumed by a situation that you're not even able to see straight at times. Set it aside for now, you may be surprised that situations often solve them selves and really need nothing from you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Starting new projects can often feel like you are beginning a battle that requires you to climb uphill.

Everyone has to start somewhere. So when you are unsure about how your projects will turn out don't decide that it isn't worth it. Find someone who can give you advice or can help.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

You have had plenty of opportunities to do what you said you wanted to do but instead you decided that you would wait for life to bring you an open door.

You have to go knock where you want opportunity to show up. You still have time, so get going.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

You are deeply touched by the emotions of other people today and this is a signal that your own heart is beginning to thaw.

You are finally coming to a place where your wounds of love are no longer controlling your choices. This is a time for you to explore what life is like after heartbreak.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You can learn a lot from someone who has experience. Don't let age become a factor of judgment.

Even though you don't see eye to eye, trust that there are areas where you have similarities and can learn from each other.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Not everyone can be trusted blindly. Sometimes you have to give a person an opportunity to earn it.

When you just meet someone for the first time and give them open access to your life oftentimes they don't appreciate your worth. So play it safe rather than being sorry later.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.