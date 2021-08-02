One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, August 3, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, August 3, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun spends the day in Leo, The Moon is in Gemini.

The Moon in Gemini is curious and insightful.

Paired with a Life Path Number 7 day, we are encouraged to seek solutions to our problems.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Tuesday, August 3, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

It's not your turn, Aries. Once in a while you have to handover the keys to someone else, even though it's difficult to let a different person be in charge.

You will adjust your way of being in the world through some adversity and difficulty right now, but the good news is that once you let go of the thing you are trying to control, something new and exciting will come your way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Sometimes you have to just be more practical, even though you would like to be doing something else.

Creativity is great if it works, but right now straight line is the way to go. Instead of trying to reinvent the wheel, stick with what is noun. It may be boring right now, but the result speaks volumes.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The World

Life comes around full circle for you, Gemini. A change at work can result in you going from being someone's assistant to a more leadership position.

What's really amazing is that everything you've learned while in the trenches will apply to your new job. You have also earned the respect of your peers because you have been in their shoes.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

You are so confused, and finding your way back to the place where you knew what you wanted isn't easy.

You are paying attention to everything that's being told to you, and it's feeding your fears. Standing on your own two feet can be lonely at times, but when you are living in your truth, it's the safest place in the world for you to be.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You are truly a force to be reckoned with, and when you are faced with a decision to quit or hang in there, you will choose to stick it out. No one may be supportive right now, but that doesn't matter. What matters is that you believe in yourself.

Stick to your guns, Leo, because the truth is once you arrive at your destination, you're going to be so proud of yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Open your heart and mind to love. You understand that when you're connected to the source of right now you are able to do amazing things.

Where you are isn't crystal clear, so listen to your heart and read between the lines. Intuition helps you to understand what people say and do, and that knowledge is a big help for you today.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Right now your relationship problems are causing you to feel a lot of stress.

Worrying about the future and whether or not your marriage will make it will not get you where you want to go. In fact, it can have the opposite effect when you project your fear into everything you say and do with your mate.

Try to maintain a spirit of confidence. Not only is it more attractive, but it will help you not to worry about the future because you are an emotional control. And, that is balance, Libra, exactly the type you need right now.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

When someone has hurt you deeply it is normal to retreat to a place where you feel safe. This is a time for you to nurse your soul, and to think about what is going on within you.

Ask yourself how this recent situation made you feel. Who does this problem remind you of? Deep down you know that this is just a mere situation reflecting back a wound that remains and healed within your own soul. Look closely, Scorpio, so you can see it.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Deciding you want to be with someone for the rest of your life as a huge commitment. This is not a decision you should take lightly because other people are involved.

Even if you feel as though the universe brought you together, it's so important that you go through the process of reflecting on what this really means to you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

No one is going to win this argument, so you might as well make a decision based on the facts. You might want to decide that you'd like to be the person who is generous this time.

This is where you decide that you're going to believe that the universe works in the realm of abundance, and that no matter what happens you will have what you need, even if it means that it looks like someone else who is wrong won a battle at first.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Justice

You are mortified to realize someone may actually get away with doing something wrong to you. It's difficult to accept that karma doesn't always have your back. However, are you going to hold on to anger and resentment and let this person control you remotely by your feelings?

No. While you may never forgive the other person for what they did, you can let go of the belief that closure will come. It doesn't solve the problem or make it all better, but letting go can help you to move forward without becoming emotionally bottomed out due to your sadness.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

They say time heals all wounds but no one really ever talks about the fact that what matters is how you spend your time. You have to honor your needs for healing.

If you just continue to sweep anger under the rug, it builds up. One day you'll come along and you will still have to deal with the pile of emotions you have chosen to ignore.

So instead of running away from your pain, face it. The moment of truth is here for you, and it's here for you to heal once and for all.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.