One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, August 1, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, August 1, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We are in for a powerful day, and things are looking good for every zodiac sign.

The Sun is in the sign of Leo until August 22. The Moon will be in Taurus all day.

Sunday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 8, the Powerhouse.

Famous 8s include singer and songwriter Stevie Nicks and mystic Edgar Cayce.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Sunday, August 1, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Something unexpected is going to come your way, and it will feel like a monkey wrench has been thrown into your day.

Don't get discouraged just because something didn’t go the way that you planned. You can be very resourceful and figure things out to get your schedule back where you need it to be.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Death

Remember every time there’s an ending there’s also a beginning just around the corner.

This is a great signal that you need closure in your life. So tie up any loose ends in areas that you know are coming to a close. And once it’s over, don’t look back.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You are way ahead of the curve, and it is no surprise that you dislike waiting.

At this time, you may be wondering when everyone else will start to catch up to your level.

They may not, and it’s OK for people to be where they are. As long as you are getting what you want out of your own life but not at the expense of others.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You are a rule follower, but that might not work for everyone else. Try not to be the gatekeeper for others.

Remember that the only person you truly can be responsible for is yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You could turn back or continue forward and get where you want to go.

While it may seem like the future is so far away, and it’s a lot easier just to cash in your losses, what you want is much closer than you think.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Try to get your mind off of things that you can’t control. Keep your schedule full and if you have to schedule an hour to overthink, pencil it in.

Then, when all is said and done, make an appointment with yourself to have some fun. Perhaps a spa day is in order.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

When you get the Judgement tarot card that means you have to use your head and less of your heart. Just don't look down your nose at others for falling short of your expectations.

You can be useful beyond your routine, if you play it right. Today, share your insights instead of your criticisms because someone who needs to hear your input may be more open to receive your words than you realize.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You have given away your power way too many times, and now that you realize that doesn’t work out well for you it’s time to reclaim it.

Don’t bother to ask for permission. Instead, own yourself. People will start to notice you aren't who you used to be.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

You can see things more clearly from where you stand especially your future. It’s time to set a new goal that will challenge you instead of allowing yourself to be comfortable where are you right now. Strive for more, Sagittarius. You'll get there.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

Don't worry. Make things happen with the end in mind. Being patient will pay off for you.

You need to carefully plan. What you do now will help you avoid wasting money, time, and resources. You can do this, Capricorn. Even if you're tired, you'll find the energy.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Love is near, but you're still unsure. You can settle for less than what you want or take a risk. Either way you need to be happy with yourself, so knowing what it is that you can live with it’s important for you to do.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

As much as you would like to be out and about, it's good to retreat to your comfort zone.

Spend the day doing comfortable things at home and focus on regaining a sense of peace and tranquility. Your spirit needs it, and your body will thank you for some much-needed rest.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

