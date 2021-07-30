One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, July 31, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, July 31, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Leo season continues through August 22nd bringing focus to the Sun tarot card which is ruled by the Lion of astrology.

The Quarter Moon sparks change, and it is in the zodiac sign of Taurus on a Life Path Number 7 day. Life Path 7 is the Seeker.

Life Path 7 encourages soul-searching and quiet reflection.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Saturday, July 31, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Your future is looking bright, Aries. The Queen is a clear sign that you are sitting in a powerful position.

You have been wanting certain things and life did not hand you your wish without you having to fight.

But, it's your turn, now, and you will soon have everything you need right at your finger tips. Why? Because you have earned it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

You cannot win every battle. When you push a matter and get nowhere, you have to just throw your hands up and say, "I'm done." It's not your style to give up but this is not a matter of quitting.

You have hit a wall, and this one was not meant for you to climb over. You have to accept things for what they are. It's sad, but that is what life can be sometimes.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

You are such a curious soul, Gemini, that it's surprising to see how you get yourself into situations and back out of them.

You are walking a tight rope right now, and you may think it's worthwhile, but weigh your decisions.

Don't take your lessons lightly. Things often repeat themselves until you learn what you need to learn at this stage of your life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

You have to make things what you want them to be, Cancer. There's no reason for you to be so passive about your life.

You need to pull yourself out of this funk and go for what you've been dreaming of.

The career, the car, the new house, all of it can be yours, but first decide you will do more than try. You're going to do what needs to be done until you reach your destiny.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You're so tired lately because you've taken on way more responsibility than you should have. Of course, you were just trying to be helpful, but this is robbing you of life.

You don't get time back, Leo. Even though it will be hard to disappoint someone who is depending on you, there comes a point when you have to redefine your boundaries and say no.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You see beyond what is being told to you. Trust your instincts and your intuition.

You know that you have so many insights that should not be ignored. That's why you need to give yourself an opportunity to respect your own opinions and to trust your judgement.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

It feels like you're riding a seesaw. One moment you're up and the next you're down. It's slightly exhausting for you because you're not getting the stability you need in life.

You may have to cut some ties and think about what you really want. And, you ought to ask yourself, 'why are you settling?'

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

The end came, you grieved and now it's time for you to start all over again with a new life, a new chance at happiness, and a different mindset.

You have gained so much knowledge and experience that you will not miss the signs when they appear the second time around. It's good to count your blessings, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

You deserve the best, Sagittarius, and it's your turn to enjoy the sweetness of life. Buy yourself something nice.

You have earned a fantastic shopping spree to give yourself what your heart desires. You are always doing for everyone else, and now it's time to treat you!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Don't rush ahead of yourself. You don't have to prove you're worthy of anyone or anything.

And, if you don't get to the front first, that doesn't mean you won't have your turn.

Trust that things are going to fall into place, even if you take your time. In fact, if it's meant for you nothing can take it away.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Expertise takes time. You have to apply yourself to what you want to be known for. That means disciplining yourself and going through the pain of growth.

There are going to be days that you feel like you'll never get better, but once you grow past that hurdle you'll be so surprised by how far you've come.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Get your rest, Pisces. You have a lot to accomplish and without the energy to do it, you're going to fall short on your goals.

Don't try to do everything today. Pace yourself. You will have time soon enough, but first get this one thing out of the way for this week.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

