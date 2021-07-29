One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, July 30, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, July 30, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in the sign of Leo. The Moon will be in Aries entering Taurus.

Friday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 6, the Nurturer.

Famous 6s include Mother Teresa and Albert Einstein.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Friday, July 30, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Kismet! You have been searching high and low for any type of opportunity that makes you feel like you've hit the jack pot.

You're about to get lucky and score an opportunity of lifetime. Aries, it may not be perfect for you at first, but you should still try things out. Give it time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Everything falls into order. You have amazing talents and gifts, Taurus, and now someone will notice.

Don't be so quick to say what you're doing isn't working. You had to lay the ground work down first, and then things would slowly begin to create a momentum.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You won't like hear it, but sometimes you have to spend some time alone. You are a social butterfly who thrives around company, but for today, carve out some time just to think.

You have to make this a priority for your life, Gemini, to focus on your own problems, goals, and dreams. Do the uncomfortable work of sitting down with your thoughts. They have a lot to say.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Strength

When you feel like you just cannot give anymore of your time, energy or resources, that's when you need to use the word 'no'.

This is not a weakness, but a strength. When you can admit you've reached your full bandwidth and are at the brink of burnout, that's when you have to put first things first, and your health also needs to remain on that list.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You're trying to balance things between home and work. There's a lot of new things going on and it can feel confusing at times.

But, keeping your eye and focus front and center will help you to know when one part of your world needs more attention than another.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Someone is thinking and feeling things that they have not yet had the courage to admit.

You may be hearing through your social network who it is that feels a certain way because of something you said. Clear the air when you can.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

When you care about on person you're seeing above all others, that's when you know you've found the one to make 'official'.

You have been trying to figure out things when it comes to your love life, and tuning out the noise surrounding your relationship is a big deal.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are so talented, so all you need now is extreme focus. Zoning in is going to get you to see things you miss when you stay distant.

Remain tapped in on the line to hear what you need to hear related to work or anything else that strikes home for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World

A delay could mean a change is coming in the near future.

Things often become quiet just before something major happens in your life to turn it in a new direction.

Prepare during this lull where you feel as though not much is happening around you - eventually, you're going to be very busy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Isn't strange how you think you know someone and then you're suddenly in a situation feeling as though you don't know a person at all.



A lot of drama has been stirring and you are going to be in the center of it. This is the time to bail out of the situation or to make a choice that you're hanging in there until the bitter end.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Temperance

You have to be patient at times, but waiting can make you think a lot more than you would like to.

Try not to worry though. When your head hits the pillow and thoughts or ideas begin to loom, remember that you don't have any power over other people beyond what you are given.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Hols your head up high. Things are looking up and you have been working so hard to get them to this place.

You have nothing to be ashamed about. You have come a long way from your own childhood. Now it's on them to pave the way for the future.

