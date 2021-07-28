One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, July 29, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, July 29, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in Leo and the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aries.

We have a Life Path 5 on Thursday. Life path 5s are the Freedom seekers, and we want change.

Mars will enter Virgo which brings heat and anger into the picture for all zodiac signs.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Thursday, July 29, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Death

Even good things must come to an end, Aries. You can fight all you want with the hopes that the fun won't stop, but time waits for no one.

The page must turn, and when the book is ready to end the story, you have to accept that a new one will soon begin.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

This is your time, Taurus. You have been dreaming about doing this since you were a young child.

Now, opportunity has manifested to meet you on your journey. All you need to do now is accept the challenge. It's yours, and you are ready.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

You are in control of your emotions, Gemini. Even though people are pushing your buttons left and right, you don't have to react as though you don't know that they are trying to stir the pot.

You can withhold your anger and frustration. Start planning your next steps, even if that includes leaving a job that no longer works for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

What you ignore is the problem, Cancer. You like to sweep things that make you feel uncomfortable under the rug, but don't you realize eventually the pile grows so that you cannot ignore it?

You have to decide to face your fears when they show up. Don't be afraid to do what you need to do. Even if you push it off for later, you will still have to, eventually.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Everyone likes a surprise, but no one wants it to be a problem. The inconvenience of being in the wrong place at the wrong time is truly unpleasant. Yet, Leo, you were made for this, and if anyone can handle the negativity associated with this situation, you can.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Don't over think things, Virgo. You have had plenty of time to sort the situation out, but now you need to make a snap decision.

You might ask yourself how is that even possible? What if you're wrong? It's OK to make mistakes, as long as you learn from them.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

What you do for a living is not the sum total of who you are, Libra. You have a lot of other attributes and personality traits that are valuable.

You are just in a situation that does not allow you to use them. Change that.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You don't need to wait for others to give you permission to do things. You have to give yourself the green light to make changes when it makes sense for you. If you don't, who are you going to blame for not getting what you want out of life?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You have a love/hate relationship and you are ready to get off this merry-go-round as it's starting to drive you nuts.

You have been trying to figure out your partner, but it's impossible when they won't let you in. You are ready for things to get better, but if this situation persists, it won't.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You can only go for so long when suddenly you start to realize that life is too short to go through it without a purpose.

So, you need to take some time for yourself to recalibrate and figure things out. No more burning the candle from both ends, Capricorn. Get to the heart of you, even if it means calling out for the day.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Strength

You have so much determination within you, and yet, you often give it away to others.

You need a reminder as to who you are, and what it is that you can accomplish. You have so much inside of you. Unlock it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Structure and order is all you see, Pisces. There are a lot of rules to follow right now, and you are feeling limited in your freedom.

There may be a positive side to your current situation - less options means you don't have to work so hard to find new things to do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

