One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, July 28, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, July 28, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun spends the week in the zodiac sign of Leo.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Pisces entering Aries on a Life Path Number 4 day. Life Path 4 is the Manager.

We are productive and goal-oriented today, but mental concentration and focus can be a problem.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Wednesday, July 28, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

You can be so sweet when you want to be, but then there is also this warrior side of you that comes out fiercely to protect that which is yours.

You'll be teetering a bit between both of sides of this dynamic personality, Aries, and it all depends on how people treat you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

As the old saying goes, "you mess with the bull, you get the horns'. You might be showing someone just how tough it is to try and take you on when you're determined and know what you're doing.

Some may be testing your resolve, and not only do you pass with flying colors, but you also may stop them from thinking about doing it ever again.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

You have this wicked sense of intuition so that when even the slightest hint of trouble is stirring you're already ten steps ahead with various solutions planned out to solve every problem.

Still, Gemini, you might find yourself a bit in shock this time, and despite your best efforts to do damage control, prepare to be stumped. You may need to let this one solve itself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Rules are what they are, and you don't mind that at all.

You just want the world to stop for a moment so everything can make sense. A part of you is wondering why can't things go back to normal, already?

Your frustration is reaching peak levels. Try to do things that help you to soothe your stress levels, Cancer.

You have a tendency to pick up the tension from the world around you, and it's really time to let it go and trust that everything will be OK one day soon.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death

Things come to an end, and it's bittersweet, but what is hard is learning to let go of what used to be.

You may be going through a grieving process, Leo, replaying missed opportunities and hoped for second-chances. It's sad when life takes things in a new direction, and it's OK to cry.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

You have to stop second-guessing yourself. Lately, you've not felt confident as you typically are.

You're being hard on yourself because you think that you could have done better.

The truth is you might have been able to do better, but at the very least, acknowledge that you gave you all. That's all anyone can expect from you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Experience and overcoming hardship is a steady climb. You have to hang in there just a little while longer. You're tired.

You feel like things should not be this way right now, but it is, and even though you don't like it, Libra, you're no quitter. Things will improve sooner than you realize with you a winner on the other side.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Justice

They say life is what you make of it, but that's only partially the truth. The reality is that you have to sometimes be a little bit reactive.

You are getting hit hard on all sides, so you have to defend your position and try as hard as you can to not complain more than you work. You can do this.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You are a sensitive and intuitive soul, and sometimes this is what gets you into trouble. You carry things that worry you deep inside of your heart. You imagine what you could have said or done, but sometimes it's better not to so so.

It's not easy to stand by the sidelines to watch someone do things you have done, and know that they can avoid pain that you have felt. Still this is their cross to bear and truly, they want it that way.



Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You have had enough with going out and partying, and now you want to play it safe.

It's not just because of the pandemic, but you need a little bit of rest and relaxation to gather your thoughts and think.

You are happier when you have given yourself the gift of silence at the end of a day.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The World

You're working your way up to the top of the heap.

You have been pushed down so many times, that you had to do twice as much work and effort then everyone else just to become visible.

Now, here you are having beat out all the competition. You have come a long way, Aquarius. It's time to celebrate.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

You know when someone isn't being nice to you even if everyone else thinks they are the sweetest person in the world.

It's upsetting that no one sees what you are going through, and it can make you feel lonely at times. Trust your instincts, Pisces. You don't need permission to put your guards up. Self-protect.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

