One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, July 27, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, July 27, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo for the rest of this month. The Moon will be in the watery and psychic energy of a PIsces zodiac sign, too.

Tuesday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 3, the Creative/Communicator.

Famous 3s include American journalist Barbara Walters and American rapper and songwriter Snoop Dogg.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Tuesday, July 27, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Beginnings are tough, Aries, but you want this dream job so badly, you'll do it.

This is just the beginning, and you will have to give double what you normally would because the start of anything always requires more effort.



Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

You are struggling to believe in something - anything, right now.

You're still hurt and disappointed by what you feel life has dished out, and you're not ready to just willingly give your life over to a higher power. Even though this is a dark night of the soul for you, things will get better soon enough.



Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

You are finally at a place where you feel like you don't want the material things you have always desired. You're interested in the stuff money can't buy.

Love, good health, and friendships that last. You aren't asking for much, but to have happiness and safety.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Finally, the bickering and all the anger is gone. You did not ever think that you two would start to see eye-to-eye again, but here you are getting by without too much trouble.

The drama is finally starting to fade into the background, and a new day is starting for you and your loved one.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

It's always great when you get some good news.

Someone has something important to tell you. You have waited a while to get some news and now through a source you did not expect to hear from, you get word on what you've been waiting for.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The World

You have all your life ahead of you. There are opportunities that you can use to manifest your destiny in life no matter how small you feel right now.

You can have your dreams come true, Virgo. Just don't give up on yourself when you are so close to having things work out for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

If you want something to happen, you have to be the one to initiate it. You cannot expect a miracle to come by passively sitting around waiting for it to happen for you.

You pray, and then you get going. The only way this is going to work is if you hustle.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

You're tired and that is understandable. The only area you may struggle with right. now is maintaining a high level of endurance all week.

You may not always know where you will find the time or energy, Scorpio, but if you put your mind to it, you can accomplish anything.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

You're stuffing your feelings inward and it's holding you back from how you want to live your life.

You have been trying to express yourself without being difficult, but when you realize that something is important and needs to be said, you're the first one to do it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

You can push a matter or leave it alone to see where the breaking point is. You may be surprised to discover that it didn't take much. It's important to know who your enemies are, Capricorn, so sometimes you will push their buttons.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You're liked and you're loved, and this makes all the difference. People are backing you up and giving you a lot of courage. You have made others proud and your hard work and determination is motivating for everyone.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You want to fight with destiny, even if there are no guarantees in life.

You're just tired of warring and feeling as though you have little to show for it. Soon, Pisces, you'll this will be behind you and your faith will once again be restored.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.