One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, July 26, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, July 26, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun spends the week in the zodiac sign of Leo.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Pisces on a Life Path Number 2 day. Life Path 2 is the Harmonizer.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Monday, July 26, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Aries, you are such a determined individual, that when you set your sight on something it is hard for you to stop until what you want is finally yours.

But, you've been burning the candle at both ends, and the wick is starting to shorten, and despite the fact that you are so close, you're losing momentum.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Taurus, you have a lot on your mind lately. It seems that you have too many options and while the right to choose is a good thing, it can be super confusing and even inconvenient on many other levels.

You don't like to be wrong, and so you really are trying to weight out all your options before making a final decision.

There's really no way of knowing if you will like what you select until you're in it. So, despite all your efforts to take into consideration each angle, you may need to jump pick what feels right and then tweak later.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Situations are what they are, and then the end result comes, despite what you feel about it. Well, you learned something and that makes the bad experience worth all the pain you experienced.

You have to look on the bright side, Gemini. You'll use all that you just went through and if anyone can put a life story to good use it's you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Cancer, you have to stop running away from your problems and start to face them head on.

No one likes to be inconvenienced or face their fears when they come up. It's one of the hardest things in life to do, but, here you are avoiding life simply because you don't want to deal with a confrontation.

But this is precisely what it is you have to do. And, when you feel afraid, remind yourself that you aren't alone.

The reason things come up in your life is that the universe is there to help you grow through them, and come out stronger than ever on the other side.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

Leo, there are so many pressures in life trying to tell you who it is that you ought to be.

The media, your friends, coworkers, and even your parents ca make you feel as though you need to measure up to their standards, but what about your own?

You have to be true to yourself, and if you keep trying to live your life according to others, one day you will wake up feeling angry that you spent so much time people-pleasing everyone else but yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

You've been distracted, and now that you're starting to realize part of the reason you're not where you want to be is you you can do something about it.

Start with making some much-needed lifestyle changes. Pick healthy foods, and get plenty of sleep. Avoid toxic people, and when you have the chance to do so, have fun.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

You are starting to feel defeated, Libra. The energy has drained.

The wind is no longer catching your sails, and while this sense of loss has you down in the dumps, there is the wee little part of you that still believes in miracles and that life has a funny way of turning itself around.

Despite all the darkness you feel right now, you're holding on to that and it helps you to see the light at the end of this dim tunnel.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Let your confidence in yourself drive you. When. you're feeling comfortable in your skin you can go about life unafraid to give of yourself deeply and selflessly.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

You can be generous without worrying that there will not be enough for you. You can be kind without concern that someone will take advantage of you. You can be you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

When you're unhappy with where you are now, it's up to you to move. You don't have to compromise or stick with situations that don't work for you any longer.

They did at one point, but now, you've outgrown them. And what you're feeling right now is telling you that you need to break from this shell and allow yourself permission to expand, make space and to get more room for all that you're intended to be and to become.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You may fake a smile on your face, but deep down inside aren't you proud of yourself? You ought to be. Look at how far you've come. View all your successes, both big and small.

You can embrace your good sides and your negative traits without having to feel like you're not where you need to be. Celebrate your life and see all that you've accomplished.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

In your spirit, you know what things are and what they mean, so when you see someone preparing to do something harmful, it's best to tell them so.

At first, they might not receive your wisdom, but you know that when you carrying the knowledge in your heart, it's just best to clear the energy.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Believe that there is enough. You might feel that you have to hold on tightly to what you have because of worry. But, Pisces, there's always going to be what you need.

You don't need to fuss that you'll be without or that you will fall short. The universe always seems to find a way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.