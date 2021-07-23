Weekly One Card Tarot Reading For July 26 - August 1, 2021

Your weekly one card tarot reading is here with predictions for all zodiac signs starting July 26 and lasting to August 1, 2021.

It's funny how during this week, we have very little in the way of reversed cards - and yet, many of the cards here come with negative connotations.

What will this week's tarot card reading have in store for your zodiac sign?

As a spread, we're looking at a story that speaks of arrogance, vulnerability, paranoia, optimism and amazing good fortune. A little something for everyone, eh?

This week is somewhat polarized. For some, it's about to be the time of their lives, while for others, it may be a bit depressing. We take the weeks as they come, and they come - and go.

And so, we throw the cards and accept what is before us...because whatever it is that we must endure, we know we can do it, and that we're going to be alright in the long run.

For this week, July 26 through August 1, the Tarot reveals something for each sign.

Weekly one card tarot reading, July 26, 2021 to August 1, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Ten of Swords

This is the week where you need to be extra careful about who you are in contact with - health wise.

Yes, that may sound ominous, and while there's no threat here, there is a definitely shout out from the cards and it's telling you that just because the pandemic is dying down, there's still enough bad juju out there and you still do have to be careful.

Err on the side of caution. We may not be talking about Covid-19, but this card is calling your name, Aries, and it wants you to pay attention to your health, and to not take too many risks when it comes to staying healthy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Six of Wands

This card is tricky - and it may place you in the position of being the trickster here. What's going on is that you don't want to show your true face; you feel vulnerable and private, and whomever you're withholding from is someone you don't feel comfortable with - not yet, at least.

This week is about feeling someone out, getting to know them - figuring out whether or not you can trust them. You may not show this person your true face as of yet; in fact, you're waiting for them to show you theirs, first.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Seven of Swords

This is not the kind of card any reader gets too thrilled about interpreting; the Seven of Swords is about tears, regret, sadness and most of all - isolation. I'm so sorry, Gemini, but this week does not have much promise here for you. Something happened, and you are feeling it this week.

I don't see a death, but I do see the pain of making a terrible decision and what it's going to do to you. Whatever it is, you know that nobody understands your situation, which also leads to your feelings of isolation. Something to keep in mind: This will not last.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Three of Swords, reversed

Busy bees. That's what you're going to experience this week, Cancer. What's meant by this is that there is going to be a lot of talk - talking behind people's back, saying nasty things, saying untrue things - and it's all going to be about you.

When you intervene, you'll get caught up in the mayhem, and before you know it, you'll be one of the busy bees who gossip and act inappropriately towards someone else. This week is dedicated to nonsensical blatherings and many hurt feelings.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Ace of Wands

And then there's Leo, who is going to take this week by storm. Huge opportunity is coming your way, in fact, it may be here already - and it's exactly what you needed. Expect a call from an agency or a friend of a friend who knows someone in your line of business.

You've been searched out; you're wanted, in fact, you're the only one who can do this particular job, which implies that it might be theatrical. It's a great week to audition, and an even greater week to share your ideas and get others involved.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Four of Pentacles, reversed

In a way, you might be able to say that you have a pretty good life if you have the time to spend thinking about the past...and that's exactly what you'll be doing.

Whether it's a memory of a family member or thoughts of how an ex did you wrong, the truth of this week is that you're going to be living inside your head, where the past runs free and you can indulge all you want in that which no longer exists. Try to contain this state of constant reminiscing to this week alone.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Two of Wands

Well, it looks like you're going to be making the right move this week.

You had a decision to make and you went with the correct choice; you knew that you no longer wanted anything to do with something that was really bringing you down - and so, like a smart person, you upped and left.

Good for you. You are in a phase right now where you are letting the negativity in your life run down the drain, never to be seen again.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): King of Wands

This card is nothing but good vibes, Scorpio, and it's all about you. This week is going to be gratifying. You're going to get what you want - and this could easily mean winning a lottery, or snagging an amazing deal...

You've got the golden ticket, so to speak, and this may also mean that the doors to opportunity are about to open wide to you. This week is going to bring you respect and admiration; everyone is going to be on your side. Good for you!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Ten of Pentacles

Did you happen to want some money? Because that's exactly what you're about to manifest, Sagittarius. The Ten of Pentacles is no joke when it comes to finance, and you may be very surprised by what this week is about to bring you.

If you're a person who sells things - you'll make big sales. If you are someone who gambles - you'll be a winner. And, if you are at a job that seems to be going nowhere - stay tuned for something big...this week may change all that you believe about your job, in a very positive way.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Four of Swords

What this card may mean for you, Capricorn, is that your vicious side is about to come out. For some reason, you're just not in the mood for anyone's excuses or attitude - you've got everyone pegged as an annoyance during this week, and while you know you're being a royal pain in the butt, you just don't care.

You figure those around you need to keep up or fall behind, and you're simply not in the mood to let failure go by without a good reprimanding.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Page of Cups

You will be receiving news this week about a young person - your child or someone in your family that is younger than you. The news is good, and it will encourage you to want to do something kind for this person. They are a very sweet natured being, and they bring out the best in you - and in others.

When the Page is not representative of a person, it is there to symbolize youth and innocence, and sometimes it can mean foolishness. Just a heads up.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Queen of Swords

This time it's you who is not taking any flack; you've had up to the teeth with the bad behavior of other people and now you're taking the matter into your own hands and divvying out punishment as you see fit.

That's right, Pisces, you're the self-appointed boss of all things this week, and you're feeling it...strength, the inability to be swayed, plus a little bit of pushiness. People always think they can walk on you - until you snap...and this is the week where you snap, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.

