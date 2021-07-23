One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, July 24, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, July 24, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 22. The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

Saturday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 9, the Humanitarian.

Famous 9s include American model and television personality Tyra Banks and film producer, director and actor Harrison Ford.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Saturday, July 24, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You always seem to get caught up in the freshness of new things.

Leave it to you to find something that catches your eye in a moment to end up on your already jammed packed schedule.

Now, here you are managing life as if it was a grand juggling act. You can do this, but what you have to ask yourself now, Aries... do you want to?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

Ultimatums never work, so when it feels like you're getting offer with conditions or a timeline that is when your stubborn streak shows up with a vengeance.

You're way too much in control of your own life, Taurus, and there's really no reason why someone like you should have to give up your power, even if it seems like it can work out with you - but with a hook.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

You have been holding in a lot of tension lately, and when you are concerned, you go from aware to majorly worried in no time. So, you have to let things go, Gemini.

It's unhealthy to get caught up in too much drama emotionally or just around you.

There is a time and place for everything, and the time for you now is to learn to let go and live your life negativity-free.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

No one likes bad news, and you are such a sensitive soul that when something is about to happen you can feel all the way down to your bones.

You need to pay attention to your instincts right now, Cancer. Listen to your dreams and yes, even your suspicions. You know what you know, so don't deny it or worry about who agrees with the way that you feel.



Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

People tend to gossip a lot more than you realize, so when all of a sudden life feels a bit more chaotic at work and you're not sure why, it could be that someone is stirring the pot.

It's not your place to try to figure out the who-said-what details. What you need to do is stay out of it. Eventually, the dust will settle and the trouble-makers will have their day with karma.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

It is you against the world, Virgo. You are ready to beat the odds, and with both fists up in the air, you're fighting with all you have. The universe may have big plans for you, and that means you have to sharpen your mind and yes, even your character.

So, when it feels like the day is all climb, don't fuss too much. Soon you'll be coasting down the other side, just maybe it won't happen today.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You are going to be in luck in ways that you never thought you could. Your good fortune is going to start flowing so much so that you will wonder what changed?

The universe is conspiring to give you all that you have wished to have, Libra. Keep asking for what you want, as you are manifesting things into reality.



Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

You are so trusting that sometimes you do things that aren't wise such as leave your car door unlocked or forget to shut down a computer after you're done working. But, Scorpio, these little things can be costly, and it's important to play it safe.

Even if you can trust the people in your circle, you still live in the real world, and you don't want to leave yourself wide open to a problem that could have been prevented with a little bit of diligence.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

It's a good thing that you are such a go-getter, Sagittarius. You have been hoping and praying but not in vain. The reason that things are going to go your way is because you've earned it.

You have been putting forth your potential with consistency and such a high degree of quality that everyone notices it. And, now, you get the pay-off.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

You're about to hit a wall in your creativity, Capricorn, and when this happens there isn't much that you can do.

You have to switch things up and try something you haven't done in a while or ever. Go for a walk. Watch a movie. Relax. The thoughts will return on their own.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

What is a life purpose, Aquarius?

You might think you know what yours is but then suddenly a bad day rocks you to your core and you doubt everything.

Days like this are normal. You are still developing your life, and so don't sweat the small stuff.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

You have finally learned not to be so impatient with things that you want. So instead of rushing out of the gate, you are pacing yourself a bit more.

You have experienced the wasteland that comes when you jump before making a plan. This time is going to be so much more successful because not only have you paid your dues in life, but you're sharper than you were before.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

