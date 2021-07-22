One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, July 23, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, July 23, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Full Moon in Aquarius arrives tonight, and when this monthly lunar phase happens it's a great time to set out tarot cards for cleansing or recharging crystals.

We are insightful and psychic with the numerology of the day: Life Path 11, the Intuitive.

The Sun will be in the sign of Leo, which rules the Sun tarot card.

The Sun tarot card indicates positive energy no matter what comes your way on Friday.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Friday, July 23, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

More good news, Aries, and you need to lean your ear to really listen to what is being said.

You may not believe what you hear, and be quick to dismiss it. But don't. There are reasons why you become privy to information that others don't.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

No one likes it when people refuse to change, but there is a time and place for everything.

You may be faced with a hard fact: sometimes you have to work within the system to make things happen instead of resisting it. Be open to new ideas, but also be willing to go through growing pains.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Money is important. It might not be able to buy you love, but it can help you to make a difference in your life and the lives of others.

You have learned to detach from the material realm, so now use your resources to give as generously as you can - once you've taken care of yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

You're doing such a great job letting people be there for you. It's uncomfortable to show your helpless side, but it's good to be honest and allow your vulnerabilities to show.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

People need people, and you should not feel sad or embarrassed that you are one of them. You have wants, Leo, and if you could do it all on your own you would.

This is just one of those times when you are depending on a friend to pull through. Don't worry.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

You can be your own worst enemy at times, Virgo. You are doing what you want and you're not taking advise right now. While it can feel good to be so stubborn, your attitude is hurting the situation.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

A bad situation is difficult. You don't know what to think. You don't know what it all means.

You may find it tough to assess the situation, and rather than allowing circumstances to control you, you take initiative to bring it all back around again

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

A lot of moving parts are involved. You have too much going on so don't expect that you will understand everything.

Things are progressing quickly, and it's going to require all your skills to manage the situation and to stay on top of what you need to do.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

You are finally managing your life better For a little while you never imagined you'd be close to normal, but one good decision after another added up to a lot of positive momentum. Soon, you'll be back on your feet again before you know it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Life is too short to dwell on the past. But, there is nothing wrong with remembering all the good things you have done and have overcome. Your best memories are there to give you hope. Cling to the good and not the bad.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Time is a precious resources, so it's so important not to waste it. What you do with what you have matters.

If you decide to procrastinate, squander your energy, or give your best hour away on things that don't matter, you will regret not taking your chances more seriously.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

Emotions can get the best of you. You may feel strongly about matters but that does not mean that your feelings ought to rule your decisions. At the end of the day, facts are what matter most.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

