One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, July 22, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, July 22, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

A clean start happens on Thursday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer entering Leo season.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

Thursday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path 7, the Seeker.

Famous Life Path 7 include American actresses Julia Roberts and Marilyn Monroe.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Thursday, July 22, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Death

Closure. That is what you need, and it's likely what you want. but your ego is wrapped up in the world of what if, and until you're able to separate your identity from what you feel should happen to who you are regardless, you'll find it difficult to move on.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

It really hurt when it felt as if you were the odd one out of a group, but now the time you experienced such deep loneliness it gave you a chance to think through your problems and solve them. A true blessing in disguise.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

You are super smart and that has been a positive and a negative for you at times.

You get the reason why things are the way that they are, but what is frustrating to you is that others cannot see it. It's one thing to be able to take action, and right now, you may need to wait.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

When you want to accomplish something it's tough without any support from family and friends.

You are in a situation where people want to see results, but you may not get them all by yourself. You may have to ask or see how to make this situation reasonable for you both.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

When you start thinking and you worry too much it's not easy to manage your thoughts and your feelings.

They begin to take control over you, and then the day is ruined. Get back in the driver's seat, Leo. You can do this.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

You are power hungry, and there are lots of reasons why. you feel that you deserve what you've come to get. You have to be patient, Virgo. No one is working as hard as you are.

You are striving to be a better person each and every day. This is your feather in your cap, and no one can take away from your excellence.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Get your things together and formulate a plan for what you hope to get done this week. You have been flying by the seat of your pants, but a few moments dedicated to getting organized will do you a world of good and keep you productive and stress-free.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Stop letting your feelings disrupt your joy. You have shed enough tears, Scorpio. When it come to being strong, you've done it all.

What you need to do now is accept that you're a genuine human being with real feelings. You may not know how to solve every problem, but you can make your life better with self-control.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Get out your soapbox. You're ready to tell the world exactly what you think and feel. You aren't going to hold back any longer.

It may not be what your friends and family expect from you, but it's also not like you to keep truth to yourself, especially when you believe what you have to say is important.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Life has been a hot mess this week, and you did not plan or expect sudden chaos. But, here you are Capricorn, putting out fires and trying to stay on top of whatever storm you face.

Your situation may become costly, so don't shove problems under the rug to ignore them. Be the first to take control or initiate solutions. You'll start to see things change shortly after that.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

You are done allowing people to toy with your emotions. It's time that you make a decision and take control of your time and energy.

You have given of yourself enough, and there is no reason for you to give any more unless you want to.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Justice

The world can be cold and cruel at times, but Pisces, you need to stand up for yourself.

Fair treatment is not too much to ask. You have been more than lenient and supportive, and to be given a level of respect that you have earned is only right.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.