One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, July 21, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, July 21, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun completes its last day in the sign of Cancer. The Moon will be in the sign of Sagittarius entering Capricorn.

Wednesday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 6, the Nurturer.

Famous 6s include American singer/songwriter Britney Spears and actress Goldie Hawn.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Wednesday, July 21, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You never know what will happen when the day begins, but for you dear Aries, you may be getting a surprise message.

This could be from an employer who is ready to make you a job offer or maybe you will hear back from a person you thought would no longer speak to you.

The silence will break. Good news is on the way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

You can only say so much, but after a while you come to realize that it's your silence that makes all the difference.

Love can be spoken through your quiet prayers. You may have someone that you need to just let them learn learn by their own timeline and experience.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

You don't ask for much, but what you want you really want, Gemini. You are going places, Gemini, and it's not because you don't deserve it.

Quite the opposite, you have earned it. You started from humble beginnings, and now you're quickly moving up the ranks and getting to where you never dreamed.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

There's a time to pray and a time to hustle. You need to do things that make sense, and waiting around hoping that something miraculous will happen is not an option.

It's you who has to get the ball rolling. The universe will help you as you help yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Things are beginning to open up for you.

There are lots of opportunities coming your way, and you might even feel slightly overwhelmed by them all. You are experiencing a feast after a famine.

It's mind boggling how a landslide of good comes to those who wait, and you've been waiting for a long time.



Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

When you look into your heart, you will see what cannot be viewed with your eyes.

Your spirit picks things up that extend beyond the known. You are an intuitive being by nature, and rather than ignore this part of who you are, lean into it as a strength.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

There are times when you have to be soft and gentle, but you have a tough exterior when you need to.

You often lead with kindness, but for now, you have to be the strong one for yourself and others.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

It's a good thing that you have finally come to the end of your rope. Now you can stop worry about things that you cannot control.

You don't have to keep spinning your mental wheels for matters that are out of your hands. Focus your energy on what is within your power.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

To get where you want to go you have to set small, attainable goals. You have to be diligent and thoughtful.

Carefully planning your next steps and seeking out new ways to work your magic so that what you do happens exactly as you would like it to.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

You need to pull back and not be so generous with your time. Time is a limited resource.

If you are constantly being the sounding board to others or having people drain you of your energy, the only person you have to blame when you miss your own deadliness is yourself. So, protect your turf.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

You can't do everything by yourself. You need to try and work with others when you can.

Delegate what you know is not your strength. Let someone else lead in that area. Share your greatest talents with the world, so that is what you become known for.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Manage your resources. You have a lot of great things to offer, but you don't even know how great you are.

Take a look at all that you are and realize what it is that you are worth. It's significant.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

