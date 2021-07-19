One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, July 20, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, July 20, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer. The Moon spends the day in the sign of Scorpio.

Tuesday's Life Path Number is 5, the Freedom Seeker

Famous 5s include American former NBA basketball player Charles Barkley and American actress and screenwriter Angelina Jolie.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Tuesday, July 20, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

You have to rethink things, Aries. Sometimes you jump to conclusions but you are not fully correct.

There are lots of contributing factors to the problem, and one of them can be that you've been so busy and tired to see everything that is going on. Revise what you perceive has taken place in the situation.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

You don't have to win every battle. There are times when cutting your losses is the smartest thing to do.

Not every task is worth carrying to the end. You have to know if what you're going to complete is worth the time you invest, and if it is not, the why bother?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

The truth comes to the light. You see things as they are, and what you didn't understand or what was a mystery suddenly clarifies for you.

You're able to adjust your thinking and make a change that you would have made before, but did not have all of the facts.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

You don't need to wait for permission.

Your life is your own, and yes, even though some of the choices you make impact others, it's still your life. You have to take into consideration yourself, too.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

There's a lot of moving parts here, and you're anxious to get things started.

You have been holding out for so long and you want to hurry to catch up with everyone else.

Be careful as you do to avoid errors that were preventable had you used more time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

This is a creative and imaginative time. Some moments are too good to waste.

You don't want to wait for another opportunity. Seize what you have in front of you now. The process can be messy but so much fun.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Nurture your goals, dreams, and journey. Take care of all that you have to do and don't be hard on yourself if you don't get it all done at once. You have time. Do your best.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

It's important to take better care of yourself.

You have a lot of things that you do each day, but if you burn the candle at both ends, you'll be spent before night falls.

Pace yourself. Does it really all need to be done now? See if some things can wait.



Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

You're overthinking things. You may not know what the outcome will be but worrying and thinking all of the time about the same problem can drive you out of your mind and cause you to lose sight of the big picture.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

It's time to rebuild. You have a lot of things going on and you need to think long-term.

Don't take a bandaid approach to your life, when what you really. need is a cure. Be willing to wait a little longer so you can have what you need.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

Your intuition and instincts are a bit off, lately.

It could be that you're allowing too many people to tell you what to do with your life. Instead of listening to friends and other people, detach. Try to hear the voice of your own heart.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

Take on the role of a student. You'll need to grow into what you have set out to do.

You feel like you're fully ready to try something new and bigger than you've ever done before, but now you have to pay your dues so you can learn.



Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

