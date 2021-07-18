One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, July 19, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, July 19, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer for the next three days. The Moon will be in the depths of Scorpio, too.

Monday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 4, the Manager.

Famous 4s include American actress Demi Moore, American singer and songwriter Jewel, and Polish born and naturalized French citizen scientist/inventor Marie Curie.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Monday, July 19, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Wouldn't it be nice if fairness ruled? Perhaps you wish it were the law of the land, but there are so many things that reveal why it's good that life isn't always that way.

You may discover a situation where you faired better than others. Survivors guilt could make you feel unworthy, but Aries, if you had a moment where you were more blessed, then remember you can always pass it forward.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

There is always two sides to every coin, and trying to figure out which side you're on can be confusing right now.

You are toying around with the outcome, and that is hard to predict, Taurus. You may not be able to foresee the future, so pick what feels right now. You can always change later.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Things are finally starting to improve and look up.

You have been going through quite a bit, and now that your finances are beginning to recover you feel stronger, more confident and ready to do things you had put off for some time.

This is a wonderful new chapter of your life, but now you're wiser than you were before.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Things were just about to start, and now you have to wait. The timing of it all is not what you hoped for.

This complicates your life to some degree, but Cancer, there is always a reason for what happens in life.

You may be inconvenienced, but chances are you are avoiding some thing bad that could have happened, if your timing remained the same.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

There are times when pulling back your feelings is the wisest choice. Regroup.

Gather all your emotional faculties and then make a decision that you feel matches your goals and desires for this time of your life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

You might be working toward a goal that is not worthy of your energy and effort.

No fruit is going to come from what it is that you're doing, not because you don't deserve it but because it's not the right time.

Are you rushing? Did you think things through? Sometimes, Virgo, the preparation is where it's at. Do your homework.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Sometimes you are wrong. It's a tough thing to admit, but intuition can be off when you're tired, angry or lonely.

Check yourself, and if you thought you were certain one day but doubting the next, you could be at a moment of weakness. Wait until some time passes before jumping to a conclusion too soon.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Don't argue if you don't have to. Just because someone seems to need correction it's not always your job to be the voice of reason.

Let the school of life teach a thing or two. Then, you don't have to feel the frustration of being a teacher when the student is not ready.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Hard work does not always pay. You need to evaluate whether or not a situation is worth your time or effort.

You may be thinking that you will apply more of yourself to push things in a certain direction, but more of a wrong thing won't make it right just because you want it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

People do what they want, whether or not you like it that way. There are always reasons why a person chooses a certain path. You can't take it personally.

Sometimes you can try to save someone from themselves, and other times, you cannot.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Try not to let self-doubt plague you. Everyone goes through moments of questioning.

When this happens, you will want to take a step back and allow yourself to be human and vulnerable.

You will soon see that you're not alone. You just needed a little more time to regain courage so you can do what you feel is important.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Listen to your heart. Something is going to be revealed to you, but in order for you to receive the message, you'll want to make sure you're ready.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

