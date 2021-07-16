One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, July 17, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, July 17, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

The Quarter Moon arrives and this month it takes place in the sign of Libra.

Saturday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path 2, the Harmonizer.

The theme of the day, throughout astrology, numerology and the tarot is balance and trust.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Saturday, July 17, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Things will work themselves out, Aries, but not without intentionally working on solving the problems that exist. You can't get your own life right when you are consumed by helping others.

It's good for a moment to help you get your mind off of the stress or worry you feel, but at the end of the day, you need to dedicate your attention to you, and there is no wrong in that.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You set a goal for yourself, and now you want to see it happen.

You are working twice as hard as usual, and although you're ready for a break or some future vacation, your eye is on the prize. This motivates you and keeps you focused.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

You lost sight of who you are, and suddenly nothing seems to make sense.

You need to take a few steps back and to get back to square one. When you aren't sure of where you're headed in your life, the only way to figure it out is to stop and figure things out.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Life is a juggling act. You have to balance your work with your home life, your health with your emotional needs, and this takes a lot of energy.

You are cutting corners lately, and it will catch up with you if you keep it up. Even if you think it's necessary, it's even more important to do what is best for you overall.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death

The end of this chapter is really the introduction of a new beginning. You are feeling sad to let this thing go, but that's because you know what it is.

What you don't see in the future could be even better than what you've experienced. Be willing to venture ahead. It's a journey that you won't forget.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Not every decision is easy to make, which is why you are stuck with knowing what path to take. You may not feel strongly about one path or another, and that compounds the confusion.

When times like this happens, Virgo, make a snap decision. It's easy to adjust your options while making moves versus waiting around for something better to come along.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Betrayal of a friend is so hard to handle. Your heart feels wounded because of the trust that you shared.

But now, you see the flags that were there all along, but you thought to ignore them or work through them.

This lesson in friendship is not easy, but necessary because the next time you see something isn't right, you'll not let it go so readily.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

The temptation to return evil for an evil is less than you felt before, and it could be the best thing to have happened in your life.

You don't want to carry the weight of negative karma on your shoulders. Now, you are set free from the burden of aftermath of anger when applied wrongly.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Be glad. Things are starting to improve and look up. It's been a long journey for you.

You have been holding out for this moment, thinking it would never come for you, but here you are - finally in a better position.

There's no greater feeling than knowing you beat the odds and life has finally repaid you after paying your dues.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You have to make a choice, Capricorn. You need to think things through. Your heart is getting in the way of making a decision that's logical, and perhaps that's what you need.

Maybe you need to let love lead, so that you do what must be done with a spirit of passion, instead of the dullness that comes with duty.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

You had a rough start, and things did not work out well, but you have an opportunity ahead of you.

You can hit the reset button and try again, or you can decide that this venture was not worth your time and resources and find a new shiny thing to try and grow.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Your feelings are getting the best of you, and so you may find it useful to settle down and get to the root of why you are reacting this way. It may not even have to do with the current situation.

Left over wounds from childhood or a relationship could be the cause of your strong reaction.

