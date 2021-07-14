One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, July 15, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, July 15, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra which is the ruler of the Justice tarot card.

The energy of Libra's ruler, Venus, is also symbolized by the Empress card, which means we have a day full of decision making and need to listen to our feminine energy.

Wednesday's Life Path Number is 9, the Humanitarian.

Famous 9s include singers and songwriters Adele, Cher and Yoko Ono. Mother Teresa and Justin Bieber are also Life Path 9s.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Thursday, July 15, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

It's always fun when you find yourself at the top, Aries. You need to remember that it was hard work that helped you climb the ladder, and it will be even harder work that keeps you there.

You can't let yourself become too comfortable, not even for a minute. The world is a competitive place, and only the best of the best can be where you are right now. So, if you don't want to give up your spot, keep grinding.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

You have a good head on your shoulders, Taurus. But, remember that you are a graduate of the school of hard knocks. You have bumps and bruises that helped you to earn your mindset.

This was not something given to you or passively attained. You had to learn and grow from painful experiences.

So, when your gut tells you to go left when everyone else says go right, who are you going to listen to? That's right, yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

There are a lot of distractions in your life, and each item can feel urgent and necessary.

Yet when you focus on one thing that doesn't move the dial forward it is taking away precious time that you could be using toward your dreams.

Even though you do enjoy fostering and being curious, you need tunnel vision right now. That will be the only way that you'll really accomplish what you set out to do within your timeframe.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Projects, goals, and dreams are all on your mind. You've got dreams for love, and dreams for a brighter future, and you wanted everything on your list yesterday. That's why you are so impatient right now. Especially while the Sun is in your sign.

You know that this is your time to really own your life and to take control, but there are times when you cannot rush to get where you're going.

Pacing yourself is the name of the game. Nothing worth while ever comes easy, and so if it takes a bit longer, that must mean it's worth the wait.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Patience is your specialty, and you can be extremely patient when you need to be. You don't mind waiting when you know that it's important. However, there are times when you can wait beyond what is reasonable and become lazy and apathetic.

You will want to guard yourself against losing interest because of all the time it's been taking for things to happen. You might even have to push the matter a bit to get things moving. That may not always be comfortable, but necessary.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

What you see is what you get, Virgo. Right now, things in life that have been fooling you or deceiving you are suddenly crystal clear. You were blinded by love or devotion, and now the truth of your situation is plain to see.

You could put your rose-colored glasses back on, but once you have come this far it's hard to go back. You have to face the truth, and even though it's not pretty, it's more real than what you had before.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Emotionally, you are not managing things as well as you used to do. You have become angrier and frustrated. You don't like this side of you, but there is also a bit of righteous indignation that you feel merits you losing your cool, and for that reason you're not sorry at all.

You might not be willing to usher an apology, but to save face, Libra, you may want to reconsider your position. In the end, saying your peace and then owning that you could have acted better doesn't mean you're wrong, but it does mean that you are trying to patch things up and play nice.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Life comes around full circle, and a loss suddenly becomes a gain. You would never have imagined that you would find yourself in a better position than you were before.

The journey was long and hard. It felt impossible at times. But here you are, moving in the right direction, and the universe definitely will acknowledge that in you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

You are letting yourself become too emotionally attached to a situation.

You know that it's best to remain calm and cool during times of doubt and speculation, but as soon as things became to happen, suddenly your feelings spiraled out of control.

Check behind your reaction to see if there's a root to what happened that might not be about today but about your life in the past.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Love is just over the horizon. You may not have met the person you're going to be with romantically, but that doesn't mean that the energy of life hasn't already connected you in some way.

There's always a connection to your soulmate. So, when you feel like you are getting closer and anxiously awaiting their presence in your life - that's a sign that a magical meeting is just around the corner.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You've been wearing yourself down with all that you have going on, and now it's time to just admit you're carrying too much of the workload. When you allow yourself to burn the candle at both ends, ask yourself what it is that you hoped to accomplish?

You don't have to prove yourself to anyone, Aquarius.You can just be who you are and the right people who will love you will always feel that way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.