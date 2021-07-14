One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, July 14, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, July 14, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in the sign of Cancer bringing focus to the Chariot tarot card which is about withstanding hardship while aiming for a goal.

It's a busy day, so be sure to take good care of your health while the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Virgo.

Wednesday's Life Path Number is an 8, the Powerhouse.

Famous 8s include Martha Stewart and Barbara Streisand.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Wednesday, July 14, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Pay attention, Aries. Sure, you're right *most* of the time, but the universe still has things that it is trying to teach you.

It's important that you are willing (at least a little bit) to lean an ear and hear things that maybe you knew, but didn't really accept because of your stubborn ways.

This is a peak time for spiritual enlightenment, little Ram. And, the sooner you allow yourself to settle down and listen to your inner voice the quicker the download of information can be received by you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

You're naturally a creator. Whether it be making things with your hands or causing situations to manifest with the power of your desire and mind.

Don't under estimate the power of your mental capacity, courage and ability, Taurus. Even when it seems like nothing you do is bearing any fruit, you're making a difference.

The seeds that you plant now will take time to grow, for now, your job is to water your garden.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Listen to yourself, Gemini. When that nagging voice keeps telling you to not let down your guard it's for a good reason. Remember the last time you decided to ignore your gut instincts?

Yes, that time you regretted it. Only this time you're much smarter than you were back when.. So, use your wisdom. Exercise your right to say that something isn't right, and you're not afraid to call it out.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World

Things are going to get better, Cancer. You have a lot of irons in the fire, and one of them is going to work out for you in the way that you want. You aren't going to fall on your face and fail.

You might think you will, but that's all part of this experience. It will be so exhilarating for you to see how great things turn out. Just be sure to hold on, and wait for it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Take your chances, Leo. Bad things happen in threes, but guess what...so do good things. You're soon to be on a roll, and you have to be patient.

The first positive thing to happen to you today is when you know that your ship has come in. Be confident, there day is just beginning.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

You've got a good head on your shoulders and that is why you should not give in to peer pressure when you feel that you are making a solid decision.

You may stand alone initially, but one day everyone will know that you were right. And, you might be polite enough not to say it or rub it in, but the truth always proves itself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

It's time to quit, Libra. You gave it all you've got, and now you need to just say enough is enough.

This wasn't the way you wanted things to be, but in life there are times when you have to just realize the cost of continuing is not worth it in the long run.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death

You're more ready than you realize, Scorpio. You've been hopeful that things would begin to show signs of improvement, but now you are able to see that this chapter has come to a close, and it's time for you to move on to bigger and better things.

You aren't who you used to be, and you've outgrown this relationship. Soon, you'll meet the next person who will teach you all that you didn't learn at this part of your life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Start the day with a smile on your face because you're the sunshine that lights up the room today.

Even under the worst circumstances, it's you who will bring that element of joy and happiness into life. There won't be anything that can bring you down when your mindset is focused on the good that's to come.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

You're talented, skilled and truly a person of much worth, so why would you sell yourself short when it comes to your value.

You might need to make a few sacrifices here and there while you're still learning the ropes or working your way up in your career, but once you get there, ask for that raise. You deserve the money.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool, reverse

You aren't making any sudden moves. You've already learned that to rush a process only leads to mistakes that are costly. This is the time to play it cool.

Dip your toe in the metaphorical water as you learn what to do and when. Pretty soon, you'll be showing everyone else what to do.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Speak up. It's important to let your voice be heard.

You typically don't give unsolicited advice, but this time you need to share openly and confidently what you have observed in yourself and others.

You have so much knowledge. Why don't you share it with the world, Pisces?

