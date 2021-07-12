One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, July 13, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, July 13, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun spends the week in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Leo entering Virgo on Tuesday. Tuesday is a Life Path Number 7 day.

Life Path 7 is about rest, reading, quiet study and intense contemplation.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

This week, you will find yourself bumping heads with people who seem to have made it in life by doing things the 'way it was meant to be done' and not breaking the rules.

But, you're ready for change, Aries. Big ones, and so this is not going to work well for you, and it may be the one time you start wondering if you should threaten the status quo with a walk out.

But, for now, it's a good idea to learn what others have done and why. Then, with strategy you can introduce changes you think would make things better, and get everyone to buy into your ideas. Win-win.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Your heart is on the line, Taurus. You are experiencing divided love, and it's taking a toll on you.

You have two paths here and the journey is diverging. You need to choose one over the other, and it's not going to be easy for you to decide.

You want both, and that's not possible. You cannot be in two places at the same time, and with limited energy, things will only work when you have focused in like a laser beam on one singular thing.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You've spun your wheels for so long that when you finally get to a point where you feel like you're going to make it, you start to lose steam.

Only this time, Gemini, you have to push yourself hard than you have ever done in the past. You're so close to striking gold in your life. Don't stop now, you'll sell yourself short.

Even though the final stretch feels like it's going to take everything you have and more, you have got the strength to hang in there. This is what you were born to do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You are an intuitive individual, and that's why you need to retreat more than most other zodiac signs.

It's wonderful to be in the center of all the action, but after a long weekend of hanging out and socializing, there's a part of you that has had enough, and despite your best efforts, you just have nothing left to give. You have to give to yourself, that's why.

This is where you need to put your foot down and decide that you won't accept any invitations out until you're fully recharged. There will be no more put on your plate until you say you're ready for it. And it won't take long for you to get there, once you've shut down and recharged your spiritual batteries.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The World

You're not one to sit around and wait for opportunity to knock on the door. In fact, you're going for the gusto - and it shows.

You're accomplishing quite a bit lately, Leo, and after a slow year filled with setbacks and disappointments, you're working twice as hard to make things happen.

Your recipe for success comes down to: wake up, give it all you've got, go to bed, repeat.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

You acted out of character when you rushed into something without a game plan. What were you thinking, Virgo? You were thinking that you'd figure it all out as you went along. What was the worst that could happen.

But, now you're here with a little bit of humble pie on your plate. You realize that maybe you should have given things the time that they were due. It's not too late to pull back a little bit. It will be uncomfortable, but it's a necessary evil that you must do.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Show people what you're made of. You're so talented, Libra, and despite the fact that you're so modest, you often hide the fact that you've worked super hard to get where you are today.

It's time to break out of your shell and show off a bit of your skills. You may not want to be one who brags, but there's nothing like really owning what you've got and letting others enjoy seeing you do your stuff.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Star

You want things to happen, but your patience is wearing thin. You might be so tired of waiting.

The Star tarot card reveals that you need to ask for things to change. And, prayer doesn't have to be some formal act where you speak directly with god.

Your entire life can be a living prayer, where you do things that signal to the universe that you are ready for more. The energy you give off each day reveals the condition of your heart.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Who likes to wait? Not you, Sagittarius. You were born ready, so while everyone else is still wiping the sleep from their eyes, you have already gotten more things done than people do in a week.

It stands to reason that you feel anxious about the timing of your goals. This is a big week for you, and lots of great things can happen.

You don't want to get caught behind because you waited on someone who isn't ready. You have to go out there and get yours, even if it means leaving someone behind.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

You don't need any negativity in your life, Capricorn. So, when you start to notice a friend or person acting a little bit slim shady, you call i tout.

It's a good thing you caught on, and had the courage to speak up and say so. It's a bit of a disappointment, but realistically, life is too short to deal with people whose intentions are impure.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Decisions, decisions, Aquarius. So many choices and so many ways things can go should you pick one thing over another. Really, there's no predicting the future here.

You can guess and do your pros/cons lists, but the only thing that tells you for certain if you've made the right choice is experience. You won't know until you try, so pick what seems sensible, and see how things work out.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

You win some and you lose some. You can't throw money at a problem and hope that it works out.

It may have felt like your only choice when you were in it. Now, you see things in a new light.

The only way you can truly regain control over this matter is to dust yourself off and walk away.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

