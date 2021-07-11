One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, July 12, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, July 12, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun spends the week in the zodiac sign of Cancer. The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Life Path Number 6, the Nurture.

Mercury is still at a critical degree entering the zodiac sign of Cancer.

If ever there was a week to take it easy, the start of this week is it.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Sunday, July 11, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

Your head is still reeling from all the drama you've gone through this year, and even though the past is surely behind you there's still that foreboding feeling that the floor will fall out from under you again.

This is your moment, Aries, to make decisions that aren't based on fear. You're at the other side of the mountain now.

Even if your mind is still not adjusted, your actions can help the rest of you begin this new chapter in life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

What a month July has been for you Taurus. It's been an uphill climb and just when you thought it could not get any worse, bam, it did.

It's amazing how you have made it through, and even though there's so much more to do, it's time to celebrate your sweet victories. Great things are coming your way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Trust yourself. Just because you're thinking in a way that no one else can relate with, that doesn't mean that something is wrong with you, Gemini.

You're more experienced in some areas, and that is what makes you so unique.

This time, let yourself be the thought leader or the big ideas thinker of the group. People eventually will catch up. Right now, you're lightyears ahead of the rest.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Being an extrovert when you're an introvert can be exhausting.

So, it's normal to need a day to recover after being there for so many people when all you want is some peace, quiet, and time to curl up with a good book or movie.

Don't feel guilty for needing to carve out some personal space. Everyone needs it from time-to-time. They'll understand.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Feeling powerless is horrible, and for you, it's so important to feel like you have full control over your life.

Here you are, fully capable, and yet, you've never felt this way before. It's as though the walls of your life are closed in, and you feel stuck.

But, don't give up hope just yet, Leo. These are feelings, and feelings can fool you into thinking what's false is real. Look well into the situation. See what's happening around you. There's likely a way out of this mess.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

You thought you were prepared for this, but there were things that you had no idea would be part of your responsibilities.

A part of you regrets that you decided to jump in with both feet. Maybe you should have waited and felt things out a bit longer.

You've got a big learning curve, and there is plenty of room for growth. Don't give up on yourself though, Virgo. If you double-down your efforts, you will catch up in no time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

The idea you had is now in the works. You're ready to get things rolling and moving along. You are the initiator. The person who makes things happen right now.

There is no time to waste, and with the door of opportunity swinging wide open for you to walk through and live out your dreams, all excuse are null and void. It's your time to shine and show people what you've got.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You have a tender way about you, and most of the world doesn't get to see your softer side. They see your edginess, but behind all of that is a tender nurturing person who can love deeply and completely.

Don't worry about letting that side show. Be vulnerable, Scorpio. Someone needs to know that you care and can express that motherly energy when necessary.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

When it comes to standing on your own two feet, Sagittarius, you nail it every time. Yes, there are times when it feels exhausting, but you would not have it any other way, would you?

You love knowing that you are living your life on your own terms. There's no one to be accountable to, and this is what makes you happy. It's what makes life worth while for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Lately, you are penetratingly sharp, like a knife. You can see straight through the noise and find that opportunity that makes the journey worth while. Be brave, Capricorn.



You are making things happen, and this is a time to work as hard as you want to. Your vision is going to take a lot of work, but in the end, it's going to prove to you that you were right to pursue this goal.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

You think you need someone to be there with you, and for you, but the truth is that you feel this way because you're afraid to go it alone.

You need to step out of your comfort zone, Aquarius.

Facing the loneliness and uncertainty will help you to get comfortable in your skin and teach you a lesson in self-sufficiency.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

You cannot put your finger on it right now, but there is something you sense is going on behind the scenes.

You know that there is something still left to do, or perhaps someone is holding back and not sharing all their information.

You have a choice, Pisces. You can ignore or you instincts, which would likely be a mistake, or you can go with your gut and wait for all you need before taking one step further.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.