One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, July 11, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, July 11, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Sunday comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 3, the creative/communicator, and there is so much to get done as we near the end of Cancer season.

Cancer rules the Chariot tarot card, a signal that diligence and dedication beats the odds.

Cancer season has kept us on our toes, and as the tarot card which is ruled by this zodiac sign indicates we are striving to win at any cost.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Sunday, July 11, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Star

Have faith in your hopes and dreams.

The universe listens, and there are times when hearing nothing means that there are things that need to be worked out that extend beyond what your eyes can see.

In your heart, you know that you're desires of pure and honest.

So, have patience, little ram. Your prayers will be answered one day. Just give it time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You're quite a money magnet right now. The job, the skills - you've got it going on.

So, work hard and watch the money roll in. You love it when your bank account is nice and healthy, and you're willing to work hard for it.

This is the time to work as much as you can to save, save, save. Everything you do turns to gold, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Death

Endings are merely beginnings, Gemini. Be an observer. But you don't have to rush them before they happen.

Try not to cut off people prematurely because you think that they are going to leave anyway. Let life take its twists and turns as it flows.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You've got two loves in your life, and well, Cancer, it's been fun dating and getting to know each of them and their unique ways.

But, now, it's time to decide which one you love more. Do you follow your heart? Or, should you listen to your head?

This is a complicated time to make emotional decisions, but you're smart and resilient, and when you pick what you know is best for you, the next chapter of your love life will begin.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

The only person who can control you is you, Leo. You can only blame people for so long, and then eventually you have to look yourself square in the mirror to realize that it's you who has caused your problems.

This is a painful realization but one that sets you on the path of recovery. The sooner you accept responsibility, the better off you'll be.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

It was a false alarm, Virgo. So, don't keep hammering away at the problem. There is no problem.

You are not letting the past, which seems to have been inconsequential take over the rest of the week. Yes, you had to waste time.

But the more you talk about it, the more time you are losing. So zip it up and drop the subject. It's time for you to move on.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

No one likes change, not just you.

You only dislike it because it throws off your flow, and then you have work twice as hard to find it again. You have a habit of letting other people's energy offset your own.

It's time to stop that, Libra. Life is about change, but you get to control your reactions.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Be curious, Scorpio. The more you approach life with an attitude of curiosity, the more you may learn.

Don't let yourself become one of those know-it-alls who never learn anything new. You have

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

This time might be different, Sagittarius. You don't want to have your heart hurt again, so you're holding back how you feel.

It's not fair to you to pass up on love, when it comes knocking on your door. What if this time is different?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

There's still something sweet and innocent about you, Capricorn, but you may not see it because you're so busy surviving and making life happen.

What would happen if you took a few moments out of your day and let yourself play or have fun - not the glued to your cell phone on an app kind of pleasure, but ride a bike, go for a walk or visit a park and swing?



Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Fake it until you make it sounds great until all of a sudden you worry that you're not really the person you claim to be.

This is your fear, Aquarius. Eventually, all these new skills you are using will become second nature to you, then you'll be expert level.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Something near and dear to your heart is about to be born. You have to protect your thoughts from the negativity of other people.

It's best that you don't share what you're thinking until you've truly worked it out within yourself.

Once you're stronger and prepared to handle the naysayers, it will be time to share your plans with the world.

