One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, July 9, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, July 9, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer. The New Moon will take place in Cancer, too.

A New Moon means fresh starts for all zodiac signs. The Moon in Cancer brings

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Friday, July 9, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

The hard work is before you, Aries, but before you rush to get things done you need to 'begin with the end in mind.'

There's nothing better than to plan for success, little Ram.

Having an idea of where you want to go and how you get there will be the best way to use your energy and keep you from feeling frustrated later when results are slow and steady.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

It's time for you to speak your mind, Taurus. You often think long and hard before sharing what it is that you're thinking with the world.

But, you have done plenty of stewing and sitting with your emotions. Now, it's time to open up and let people hear what it is that you have to say.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Times are tough, but you've got grit. The good thing about you Gemini is that you're familiar with change. In fact, you're the catalyst in many ways.

What you need to work on right now is pairing your desire for growth with determination grounded in commitment.

You can't quit now, and you shouldn't, not until what you want to happen is finally done.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You are going back and forth with your decisions, Cancer, and it's driving you crazy at times.

There will always be one more pro or con to add to your list of reasons, but what matters now is starting somewhere.

When you move in a certain direction, you'll truly know then if the path you're on is right for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Someone is not telling you everything you need to know, and the delay in information can be one of the reasons why your project or situation is not working out.

You may have to foster a relationship to get someone to open up. If transparency is needed, feed the communication chain to nurture openness and better conversations.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

It's one thing to state a fact, but it's another to do so in a way that builds bridges and keeps everyone together.

There's a risk in being too direct and pointed when you are fixing a problem.

Put on your kit gloves when handling testy situations. Egos are involved, so be sensitive.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Be careful, Libra. No one really likes to argue, and not many people want to fight with a contentious person.

If you're trying to be fair and weigh both sides, you may be throwing off the balance for everyone else in the process.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Justice

To be fair, you have to really know what's going on. It's not enough to ask for things to be a certain way, Scorpio.

Facts are what you need right now. If you don't know what's behind the he-said-she-said story, then dig for more information.

Getting to the bottom of the gossip is important.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

You are going to get the go-ahead to start a project you have been hoping you could start.

All materials and things you need are on the way. Don't think that your efforts were for nothing.

Things are going forward for you, and you will have plenty of reason to celebrate.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Rules are rules, and although some people may want to break them in order to protect needed changes, it's not good to throw off the structures that are in place now.

Practice the rule of replacing things: before you can take one thing away, be sure that you have something else in place to fill in the gap.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

Let it go, Aquarius. Worrying will not make things better. You've done plenty of thinking about what you could have done better.



It's time to let the past go into the done folder and get moving on toward the future.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

No one wins a fight, as you already know, Pisces.

But, that doesn't mean you aren't willing to be a bit more assertive under the right circumstances.

You may be quietly mighty, but your inner strength and silence speaks volumes of what it is you can do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.