One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, July 7, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, July 7, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Both the Sun and the Moon are in the zodiac sign of Cancer, and lots of emotional energy is in the air.

The day starts the day with the energy of a Life Path Number 1, The Leader.

Famous 1s include American entrepreneur and founder of Apple, Steve Jobs, and film director George Lucas.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Wednesday, July 7, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Trust your gut, Aries. Your instincts are trying to tell you something, but if you're so busy how will that inner voice catch your attention?

You need to make quiet time a priority, sweet little ram. It's the only way for your soul to speak louder than your life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Tests come in threes, Taurus. You may be feeling the pressure of life in all sorts of directions.

The pull you are experiencing is a signal that you're growing in ways that you haven't before.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Skills matter, Gemini, and the level of your ability is not some thing to underestimate.

You are going to have to put in the time and energy, but when you do people will show up with their support.

It's amazing what determination attracts into your life, especially when you have shown commitment to your work.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

You're quit the little fighter, Cancer.

You are often underestimated because of your quiet disposition, but when you feel angry, watch out.

People may not know that you can have a temper. This may be the week that you show it, too.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

People may think of strength as being forceful, but you know better than that, Leo.

You understand that a gentle approach can be just as influential as taking an assertive stance.

You don't have to make big waves in the world. A little ripple can be just as impactful.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

You're hesitant about taking on any more work, Virgo, but there's also a part of you that is up for the challenge.

You might find a loop hole to your situation that can help you squeeze the most out of your day without sacrificing the things that matter most to you.

What you may have to do is detach from what it is that doesn't need to be in your life, but you do it out of routine.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The World

Things happen for a reason, and if you're finding that you are succeeding while others don't it's not something to be ashamed of. You might be paving the way for someone else.

You could be growing so that you will be able to pay it forward later. Your success is someone else's gain, and when you become a leader everyone else wins.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You are so strong inside and out. You have a lot of power and influence over others, and when you use your sweeter side you get the best out of everyone.

You are an influencer in your own way. So, be a motivator, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Things have been tough for a while, but now that life is starting to settle down again, you are finally able to relax and unwind.

You may still feel like the floor will fall out from under you, but this too will pass. You have to give yourself time to adjust to the fact that you're finally free.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

The fact that you went through a recent betrayal can be why you're still gun shy about jumping back into a relationship again.

It takes time to heal, and the process can be one that you aren't willing to rush through right. now.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You are so ambitious, that sometimes you aren't sure how to channel all that energy you possess.

You will want to settle your mind down so that you can think about all that you want to accomplish.

Lots of opportunities will come your way, but you cannot do them all. So choose wisely.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

False starts can be so frustrating. You are ready to see things happen, but the stars didn't align, and things didn't pan out the way that you wanted them to.

This inconvenience may be a bleep on the screen for now, but not something that will last forever.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.