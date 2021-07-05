One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, July 6, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, July 6, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in Cancer bringing attention to the Chariot tarot card.

The Moon will be in Taurus which is rules The Hierophant.

Tuesday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 9, the Humanitarian.

Famous 9s include Mother Teresa, Tyra Banks, and Mahatma Gandhi.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Tuesday, July 6, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

There are two paths to choose from, Aries, and knowing which option is better for you is going to take some time and careful evaluation.

You may need to wrestle with your ideas for a bit before you will know what you want to do. Don't rush to make a hasty decision.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Agree to disagree, Taurus. Not everyone will see eye-to-eye with one another.

You may have a strong opinion, and plenty of information to support why yours is right, but that may not be enough to sway a person to your side.

You may just have to accept that some people will be who they are.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Everyone has a past, Gemini.

Look at who you are now, and in part, you're this way because of how strong you are.

You feel as though yours is hard to overcome due to shame and other negative emotions, but you can learn to let it not hold you back from your fate.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Cancer, move forward because this is what will get you places. You're filled with lots of energy, optimism, and life.

You have been working so hard to get ahead, and all that you've put forward will manifest clear results with time.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Look around you, Leo. Take a moment to truly consider everything you've got going on.

When you understand the dynamics of your current situation it will help you to know what needs to change and what you can leave the same.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

To carve out your future it will take quite a bit of creativity and imagination.

Your situation is unique, so you have to think outside of the box and not assume what worked for someone else will also work for you in the exact same way.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

There's a light at the end of the tunnel, even if you don't see it right now. It's hard to feel positive when you are down and out.

It may take you some time to overcome your doubts. But keeping the momentum going as best as you can is a helpful way to overcome your fear.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Keep a practical outlook. It's so easy to think you need to have more than you really do because of others.

However, sticking to your own budget is advised. You have to live within your means. The universe will provide the rest.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

It's OK to stick around at home instead of venturing out to do other things.

You may feel sightly guilty or that you're not being as productive or proactive as you usual are, but for this moment, it's what makes the most sense.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Everyone seems to have no idea what it is that they want and it's throwing off your schedule.

You can wait around with hopes that there will be enough information at the last minute to do what you need to do. But at the same time, you can use what you have now and not worry for the rest.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Moon

The fear of the unknown is real. You may be allowing circumstances and situations to hold you back.

But the truth is that you don't know what's going on behind the scenes. You need to search that out first.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Your feelings can help you to make smart and wise decisions during tough times.

When you let yourself tune in to your heart and what your spirit says is right, it's amazing what the end result can be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.