Weekly One Card Tarot Reading For July 5 - 11, 2021

Welcome to the weekly one card tarot reading for your zodiac sign starting on July 5 through July 11, 2021.

Upon looking at the lineup for this week's reading, I found myself amazed at how much love and hope are about to be experienced.

This week's one card tarot reading proves that life is in a constant state of flux.

It does seem as though each lineup of cards tells a larger story about all of us, and it would appear that during this particular week, the story - our story - is quite a good one.

Many of us will do very, very well this week, most especially in terms of love. While there is much to be said for how positive our businesses and job opportunities are looking, it all seems to come down to love, family, friendship, and contentment.

And though we never really escape without a lesson or two, possibly even a wake-up call here or there - the week, in general, looks to be one of the better ones of the year, so far.

It's true - we've all been through a lot...perhaps we deserve a break from all the noise and confusion that we've endured.

Well, I'm happy to say that this is that week, my friends. Open your hearts and receive the blessing that is here for the week of July 5 through the 11th.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Queen of Cups

Right upfront, all cards are genderless. In this case, no matter what your gender is - you are the Queen of Cups in this reading. You are the embodiment of loving-kindness - you're the one someone turns to when they need comfort and a helping hand.

You are trustworthy and you mean well - and this is how this will play out for you this week, Aries. We all have weeks where the stress is high and the selfishness is higher - but not this week, friend.

This week is about self-respect and that inner knowledge that you can do good. By the end of this week, you will have accomplished a great thing, or perhaps you will do someone a seriously good turn. Good for you, take joy in this.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Ten of Pentacles

This week will have you gathered for events with several people. Not only will you have fun and make friends, but the window for an opportunity in business is now wide open.

One or more of these friends has great plans - and they are willing to share. Key your ears and eyes open, as interesting ventures are about to come your way.

In your case, it's about staying open and receptive; amazing moments are here for the taking, but you have to be aware and perceptive enough to partake in their benefit. Keywords: Open heart, open mind.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Ace of Pentacles

The Ace is the pinnacle, the apex, the point - it's the ultimate representation in a suit, and in this suit - the Pentacles - it's like winning the lottery.

The Pentacles represent materialism, specifically money, and the Ace is here for you to let you know that this week is going to be exceptionally fruitful. The Ace is also here to help you make correct decisions - it's your pointer, your barometer.

You will have no issue this week with making the right choice. There is no second-guessing of yourself, and that in itself should feel like a vacation. Make life work for yourself, Gemini - you can do it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): King of Wands

All things business and employment are looking good, in fact, it seems that this week has you slated for either a promotion, or a position of authority; you're the 'go-to' person, and that means that you'll be very engaged in work and working with others.

You have fought long and hard for the life you are living, and now you are starting to see the fruits of your labor in glorious color, laid out right before your eyes.

Take stock in gratitude, and know that you deserve all the good that comes your way, because, Cancer, you created that good - and this week you will experience it in myriad ways.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Page of Cups

Love seems to be in the air for many, many people this week, and for you, Leo - it's all about new love and the excitement of starting something afresh.

This could very well mean that you will meet someone special - or, it could mean that you and your partner will stumble upon some new doorway to a better romance together.

As it is with the Page - a card that always represents youth or youthful way - you, too, will feel childlike and eager to move forward. Fear is not a part of this week, and when it comes to love, friends, family, and romance, it's going to be 100% promising and hopeful.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Two of Wands

While you're not on the list of those who will have a great week in love, you most definitely are feeling strong and focused on business and accomplishment. You may run into a decision: this, or that.

You'll choose the right path, and that choice will be recognized instantly as the correct one. You will be feeling very good about what you've chosen, and how you're going to parlay that as work in the world.

Your choice will be noted, as well, by those in the position of power who could advance you. This week promises professional gain for you based on intelligent choices and well-thought-out plans. Stay keen, Virgo, you're on to something special.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Five of Wands

It's rare when things just come your way, but you've also come to know that if you stand your ground and fight for what is yours - you get it. And that is how this week will pan out for you, Libra.

It's not going to be an easy week, per se, but it is going to be a gratifying one. It may also be one where you come to your wit's end, and at the 'eleventh hour' - bingo! In comes your relief, and it's not only good - it's exactly as you wanted it to be.

In work, this might mean a promotion or a thoroughly successful task completed. In everyday life, this will look like a breakthrough - a personal goal achieved well.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Five of Pentacles, reversed

What we're looking at here with this reversed card is a mistake gone the wrong way. Nothing tragic or horrendous, but something you'll notice and possibly regret.

There's a good chance this is financial. It's a head's up to stay away from investment or overspending, at least for the week.

There's nothing here to worry about, but it would be best not to push things too hard, as that reversed display is telling you that this is not the week to put too much into anything work-wise. The main gist here is to spend less money and be careful around your spending choices. Think: retreat, withhold, hiatus.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Nine of Cups

Love, love, love. That's what this week is about, and wow are you going to experience it in all the right ways.

This card can mean many things - love of self, familial love, romantic love - but the kind of love that's really going to knock you off your feet during this particular week is the love of friends.

Perhaps you had no idea how well-loved you truly are? Well, your friends think the best of you, and you might get that hint this week.

Someone in your life is going to do something so sweet for you that it's going to make your head spin. Gratitude is what it's about - stay humble, Sagittarius, and always stay grateful.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Five of Cups, reversed

It looks like you, too, are going to take a spin at the wheel of love, except in your case, it's going to be about going over past loves and old memories. While that might make you sigh and roll your eyes, it's not necessarily going to be about regret and weepy feelings.

In fact, you are going to spend an eye-opening week filled with memories of the past - but these memories will be good.

You've finally graduated to the place where the past is a place you can learn from, rather than something that makes you shrug in disgust. Old memories will fill your mind this week. Let the bad go, and honor the good with gratitude and detachment.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Nine of Pentacles

You're in luck this week, Aquarius. Financially, it's a good week for you to invest, purchase or investigate a future venture. I wouldn't tell you to run out and buy a lottery ticket, but if there were ever a time where the stars are on your side - this is the time, this week.

You'll feel good about money as you look at your bank account; the fear of poverty is non-existent at this point, and that's because you've made the right moves towards securing your future.

You are clear-headed in business decisions and while you might not exactly have the Midas touch, you're certainly a silver medalist in this regard. It's all good, Aquarius.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Two of Cups

It's your week to be a fool for love, and in all sincerity - is that so bad? No, it is not, because that's what love does. It makes us into slobbering idiots who take all our nourishment in the love and attention of another. This is you, this week, Pisces.

All love, all goofy, heady feelings...and all hope. If you are partnered, you'll be smitten with renewed love, and if you are single, then plan on a flirtation that's going to rocket you to the moon with giddy feelings.

This is the week for flirting like there's no tomorrow, so throw out your best - and stupidest pickup lines, because, in all honesty, you can't lose. This week is all about winning. Go Pisces!

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching, and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.