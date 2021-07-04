One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, July 5, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, July 5, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The numerology for Monday comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 8, the Powerhouse, and we take our weaknesses and turn them into strength.

The Moon will enter Gemini and bring attention to The Magician tarot card for the next few days.

The Magician tarot card asks you to consider your skills, and which one is best suited for whatever tasks you have to get done on Monday.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Monday, July 5, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Pause. Do you really know what you've gotten yourself into?

It's a good idea to feel out of the situation and to make sure you understand what is what.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

The world evolves and so do you. You're ready to try something completely new, and the wonderful memories you've created in the past affirms that you are committed to change that you didn't understand before.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

All things have an ending that is worthwhile trying the idea for our own use. Test out what you think you are going to do. Aim for the final result and see how things go.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Avoid arguing for no reason. You may have some individuals who feel that you need to be held back, but if you are ready to handle things on your own, then shoot for the stars.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Your inner beauty is outstanding. You're the friend who is always there when needed. Your strong disposition and strength is what is drawing others to you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Aim for a goal you believe in. You are starting to make important choices that help to tie up loose ends that you missed yesterday. Things are beginning to happen, so be ready.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Things are beginning to take shape, and now you're being presented with another new opportunity. You love to try new things, and this is just the beginning of an adventure you'll love.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

When you're around certain situations it makes you feel afraid. You don't have to be afraid about the past or the future. Things are looking up for you, and it's wonderful to have so many people care.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You're standing at a cross road and neither options seem to be the perfect fit. This could be a clear signal that it's time to wait for what you need.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

You're going through a lot of tasks and effort, but it won't be in vain. You may find it hard to understand at first, but things will be just fine.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

When you least expect it, things are going to look up for you. You will receive another job offer or your life will have a turnaround that creates more peace and joy for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Your loyalty to a person or job, and even with yourself, is showing signs of courage and strength that you did not have before. This is the result of your spiritual efforts and the universe responding to your heart.

