One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, July 4, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, July 4, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We are midway through Cancer season. The Moon is in the sign of Taurus, which is represented by the Hierophant tarot card.

It's the 4th of July, and the day's numerology arrives with the energy of the Spiritual seeker - the life path number 7.

Famous Life Path 7s include American actress and model Marilyn Monroe and singer/songwriter Taylor Swift.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Sunday, July 4, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Be kind, Aries. The King of Swords is about words that cut like a knife, and this may mean you have to give someone a piece of your mind, but in a nice way.

You're one honest zodiac sign, and even when it is hard to do, it's important that you tell someone what they need to hear.

It's not easy to be the bearer of bad news, though, and you might not want to be so vocal.

So, temper your message. Perhaps say it in a way that gets the point across without making a hard situation more difficult.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

It will get better, Taurus. This has been a tough year, and what you want more than anything is for things to start smoothing out with less drama to contend with.

The Knight of Pentacles is a card of action. This may indicate that the steps you're taking now will put your feet firmly on the ground and give you a chance to restore you and help you to recoup your losses.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Wait for it, Gemini. The Wheel of Fortune is a sign of things to come. You're headed for a win, but it may take time.

Use your resourcefulness to think through this problem. You may be surprised at the end result.

Life goes on Gemini, and just because you're back at square one doesn't mean you won't be at the top of your game once again.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Times are tough, Cancer. The Eight of Swords spells trouble. You feel down on your luck, Cancer, and you might not see the light at the end of the tunnel.

So, you'll have to learn to navigate yourself through this dark period of life. Just like walking through a dark room, you can't see your way out, but soon your eyes will adjust.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You can't live a dual life, Leo. The Lovers tarot card is about choices and decisions you need to make in the name of love, and it's never easy to do.

You are standing at a crossroads, Leo. On one side, you see your future, and on the other what you want at the moment.

It's up to you to decide if the waiting is worth it, or if you'll regret not enjoying what's in front of you now.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Stop overthinking. You're caught up in your feelings, lately.

And, according to The Four of Cups, reversed, you're not in control of your emotions, Virgo.

Feelings of inadequacy or insecurity are taking over, you have to do something about it. Time to leave the past behind you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Branch out, Libra. When you're going through tough times, you have a tendency to turn inward and hide your problems from others.

But, when life has taken a turn for the worst, that's when you need to reach out more and share what's happening in your world.

That's what true friendships are for and what sharing life with each other is all about.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Marriage is a big decision, Scorpio. It's one of the oldest institutions in the world, and maybe you're ready to make a change in how tradition gets defined in your life.

There's nothing wrong with wanting to be single. If you're happy, that's all that matters.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

A new beginning takes a lot of courage. You are beginning to take that first big step forward, Sagittarius, so it's not going to feel right at first. In fact, things that are good to do often feel wrong at first.

You have to push through the awkwardness phase, and soon you'll start feeling more at home with the new life you're learning to love.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

You can plan, and plan, and plan some more, but eventually, you just have to do the work.

Thinking is good at the start of what you need to do. But, once you've got what you need in place, it can be better to just try imperfectly, than to never try at all.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Moon

It was not fair, and you didn't deserve it, Aquarius.

It's so hard when you feel like someone has betrayed you. You have given your all, and to feel as though your kindness has been taken for granted is heartbreaking.

Healing takes time, and even though you feel like it may take forever, it's only for a moment in time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

The chapter is closed, Pisces. You can't rewrite the past, and it's impossible to go back and revisit history.

So, rather than investing any more time into a situation that has only brought you pain, stop the loss.

Look at each moment as a chance to rebuild, and maybe you will decide one day in the future that you're willing to love again.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.