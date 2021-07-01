One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, July 2, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, July 2, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Friday's numerology is a 5, the Freedom Seeker, and with the Moon in Aries, we are all ready to do something fun for the weekend.

What does this mean for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Friday, July 2, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

There are no perfect people, Aries. It's impossible to get all that you want or need from one single individual.

At the end of each day, the bottom line is that you are the one who has to fill in the gap of your emotional experiences.

Even during times of disappointment, you may not like how you feel, but you can take action to make your life better.

Don't worry about what others are doing. Remain actively regaining control over your life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

You're neglecting yourself again, Taurus. You have had a busy week, and you've been logging in more hours than there are in a day.

Between work, family, and friends, you're spent. Why do that to yourself when you know that in the end, it does not benefit you long-term.

It's time to pay up and give yourself the break you need. The things you think are important can wait. Chances are that they will be there waiting for you when you return.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You're always learning and gaining wisdom from the world around you.

You've been a child of the universe since the day you were born, and life just keeps getting stranger and more mysterious by the day. Keep your thinking cap on.

You will be surprised by how much you're able to take in when you observe through eyes of wonder.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

There's nothing wrong with wanting good things out of life. When coming from humble beginnings you not only value hard work but the things money you've earned can buy - and enjoy them.

You're appreciative of what you have. The day is full of opportunities if you want to keep pursuing a goal or dream - and it's OK for it to have some materialistic value to it, too.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

You're over it. At long last, you've finally crossed over to the other side of your feelings, and now things are at a place where you can look back and feel nothing.

The slate gets wiped clean, Leo, and now you are ready to start over without regret for what you had in the past. This is a good thing.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

Your ego is in check, Virgo. Things are beginning to take shape. You know that it's going to take some time, and for that reason, you're not trying to force the issue.

You have been holding back your assertiveness for a while now, and a little bit longer won't hurt you. In fact, it may only help your situation.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

Maybe the person who often acted like a bully finally decided to give up.

That one person who seemed to enjoy pushing your buttons all too much may now start showing signs of letting up. It's hard to imagine that the worst chapter of your life is finally coming to an end.

You may even hold your breath in relief. Eventually, you will adjust and realize that you survived this chapter, and nothing will harm you anymore. It's time for you to heal.



Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

This is both a beginning and the ending of a chapter.

Everything in life is about change. The Sun, Moon, and stars all go through seasons, so why not you, Scorpio?

You can fight it all you want, but there comes a time when one thing must come to an end in order for a new dawn to take place in your life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

You avoiding something that was unexplainable, Sagittarius. Things happen for a reason, and the same law of life can work in reverse - things also do not happen for a reason.

This was not meant to be, and for that reason, you were able to avoid a problem that could have harmed you, but didn't. Isn't that a beautiful thing?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

In your heart of hearts, you know that what you're going through is wrong.

The pain and suffering you face right now is a motivator. You're seeing life as it could or should be.

There's no time like the present to sit down and plan out your future.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

You have such a beautiful thing in store for your life, but you have to go for what it is that you want to have. You have skills and traits that are great for work that has value.

Even if you can't see the good in you now, it's there. Look inward. There's no reason to be afraid of the future. It's going to be great!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

You are going through a block of energy, and it's not easy to break this cycle once it begins.

You need to get out of this rut and refresh your mind. Schedule a walk. Let yourself relax and unwind. Don't hold on to things you don't need to worry about, and try to do one new thing today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.