Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, July 1, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, July 1, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Thursday's numerology is a 4, the Manager. The Manager brings attention to organizing our priorities and making sure our attention is on the right things.

A Quarter Moon takes place in the sky on Thursday while it completes a transit in the zodiac sign of Aries.

Aries is an impulsive zodiac sign, and during this critical phase, you may feel like you have to get things done.

Deciphering what will command the bulk of your attention is going to be a priority to focus on this week, as we realize our time is drawing closer to the Full Moon in Capricorn.

What does this mean for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Daily one card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Thursday, July 1, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

Drop the rose-colored glasses, Aries. Things are beginning to clarify, and now that you see what's in front of you, there's no going back.

The innocence is gone, and that's actually a great thing.

You are now able to regain control over what you allowed to etch into your life. Instead of being the victim, you're an empowered person.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

You get to invent your life, Taurus. Just because you didn't do out as well as you thought you would at first, that doesn't mean the problem will last forever.

You have to pick yourself up again and dust off the bootstraps.

The path took a different turn and now it's going to be you who takes a u-turn and makes what you want to happen.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Watch out, Gemini. Even though you like to give people the benefit of the doubt, you know that you should not always trust people who do not deserve it.

When someone pulls a fast one over you, it's not like they are going to change. They are showing you who they are, and you should pay attention to it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You have to take a stand, Cancer. There's not going to be a better time to say that you've had enough.

You love big when you open your heart, and as wonderful as it is, there comes a time to draw a line.

Your moment is now, and this is not something you need to be waiting to do. It's good for you to do, and for everyone else because it's self-love.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Star

The light is at the end of the tunnel. The dream you've been praying for has finally arrived, and now problems will start to ease. Acknowledge it.

When you get a gift from the universe, it's not something to just enjoy. Celebrate it. Give thanks. Count your blessings.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

What's next, Virgo? You've been pretty much dominating all the areas of your life, and now it's time to do something new.

You don't want to let the world pass you by.

There's always something new to try or an experience to discover. Search for it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Take a step back, Libra. Why the rush? Going through the motions doesn't mean you have to move full speed ahead all day long. Spend some time alone.

Be with yourself. There's a reason why it's called me-time. It's so you can get back to square one and know yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Everything happens for a reason, and someone else's bad decisions don't have to impact you, unless you let it.

Difficulties are a clear sign that it's time to move on with your life. You may not know all the reasons why, but do you really have to?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

You are a survivor, Sagittarius. You have been through so much this year and last that it's hard to imagine how you've been able to make it through.

Who would have believed that you would have made it this far?

There's nothing that you can't do, and things are just going to continue to get better.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

You want to hear the truth, but sometimes you get bad news. Even though you wish things could be better, it is what it is, and you have to accept it.

You can't change the past and you may not be able to influence the future. You just have to find a way to explore how you feel about the situation.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

If you don't want to do something, then say so, Aquarius. It's not easy to let someone down especially if you know that they have been hoping in vain.

But, if you live in your truth, you make room for whatever the universe has planned for you both.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Take the high road. You have a lot of amazing things that you know are coming your way, and you're so close to gold.

Even if in your heart you want to quit, don't give up.

If you do, you'll feel like you failed yourself. Hang in there. Give this relationship one more shot.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

