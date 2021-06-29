Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, June 30, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, June 30, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The universe gives us hints when we need to do certain things.

With Wednesday being numerology's life path 4 energy we realize the value in time management and establishing our boundaries.

From relationships to things that you just can't handle and need off your plate, Wednesday is sure to give a lot of insight into what needs to go and what to focus on.

Daily one card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Wednesday, June 30, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

This card spells trouble, especially if you've been thinking that you need to get up and go.

Delays, jams with progress, and problems all seem to compound for you in an area of your life this week.

All the pressure to get things in order will have you feeling like pulling out your hair but don't. What you need is a little bit of patience, and this too will pass.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

There are times to be vocal and other times when you need to just stay silent, wait, and plan what it is that you need to say. It's not enough to voice how you feel sometimes.

People need facts, so Taurus, come with them handy in case you need them.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

You're anxious and ready to get the show going, but when you rush, things happen. Life happens.

You can get stuck in a rut imagining that your life should be one way when it's another. But a step back is helpful.

It gives you a chance to recalibrate and start fresh. Consider this delay a new beginning.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

What's your 5-year or 10-year plan, Cancer? It can feel like quite a stretch to think that far ahead, but even this moment builds to a destiny.

Where are you headed? How are you investing your time, and do you see your energy being used in a way that makes sense?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

You're really ready to party and let loose right now. This is a short week, so you are ready to mentally check out.

Even if you fully enjoy your job and the work you're doing, your mind is already on the weekend.

Do what you can as best as you can, Leo, and then perhaps you'll get lucky enough where your boss lets you leave early on Friday.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

Your presence is needed, and even if you prefer to stay home or keep to yourself, there are people in your life that truly need your wisdom, advice, and opinion.

It's uncomfortable to be the voice of reason when another person doesn't appear to be receptive, but when the opportunity comes, be honest.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

There comes a time when you just have to wipe the slate clean and break from what you've been doing. Your situation may not get better, and you will only feel worse.

Take a risk, Libra. If this is the worst it has been, change will be the start of something better.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

You're hopeful, Scorpio, and that is a good thing. When you hope for the best, even under the worst circumstances you can find that silver lining.

Your optimistic mindset will help your mind figure out the good that seems to evade everyone else. You won't remain stagnant. You'll find that things work for you because you worked to keep going.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

You're full of life and vibrant energy. You stand out without really making much of an effort. People are drawn to you. They find you charming and easy to love.

You should take advantage of this time in your life. Go for something you really want and where you feel like you could easily get lost in the shuffle. Your luck may surprise you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice

The Justice tarot card indicates that you could be giving a fair shot in a situation or legal case that you felt you were treated unfairly.

Things will work out for you, and even when it appears to be going in a negative direction, life will surprise you with some form of favor that brings you a benefit you did not know could be yours.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Don't push everything to voice mail or avoid answering your phone. You have something coming your way, and it will be a message.

It's always nice to hear good news. A friend or colleague who had decided not to do something and now they have had a change of heart.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

A goal is something you set not because you will always feel like pursuing it, but because you felt that there was a genuine reason you should keep working hard to make an important event happen.

Even if you feel disinterested now, keep going. Your heart will catch up with your mind later.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.