Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, June 29, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, June 29, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Tuesday is such an amazing day for all zodiac signs. With the Sun in Cancer, we are in touch with all our feelings. It's a wonderful time to heal them, too.

Learn as you go with Tuesday's numerology - Life path number 22/4, the teacher. 22s energy helps us to take our worst lessons, grow from them and use them to empower ourselves and others.

Daily one card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Tuesday, June 29, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

You’ve got a good head on your shoulders, Aries. So when it’s your turn to manage a new situation, you’re all ideas and it’s kind of overwhelming to both yourself and others.

Channel all that you want to bring to the table in a way that can be helpful and kind. Aim to be motivating and inspiring while letting the people in your life partner with you rather than you taking the lead.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

This was a long road for you. You didn’t realize what you were getting yourself into until the very end but somehow you managed.

Even though you will feel good about the end result, the chances of you being willing to do this again are slim. This is a one-and-done ordeal.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

Your mind is racing a million miles a minute and it’s because you’re obsessed with what you know is right - so why doesn’t anyone else notice it but you?

This may be that you’re the one to take on the responsibility of making people aware of what is happening. It won’t be easy to do but you’re up for the job.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Trust is something so precious to you.

You know that it’s best when a person earns it first before you give it, but you are inclined to share your heart openly without fear because you know that it’s worth it when you allow fate to give you gifts of love.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Money management is not always fun to do but it’s necessary right now.

You want to buy nice things and have all the luxurious things you know you’ve earned but there’s also a point where you have to adjust your thinking and be conservative. One thing at a time, Leo.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You’ve reached a crossroads. So you’re in the middle but you’re also so close to a new beginning.

You get to pick which direction to head from here. You have a chance to choose what you will start next.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

Don’t jump to conclusions right now. You have been thinking and observing. And yes, it appears to be one way but what if you’re wrong.

There might be more to this scenario. Trust what you see but also be aware that things can take time to prove themselves.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You’ve got a lot of support around you, Scorpio. So don’t worry if you don’t have the ability to do it all yourself.

You’ll get there eventually. All you need to do is decide you won’t quit when keep working until you’ve made it to the end.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

A little bit of unplanned chaos can feel like a bad thing but without this problem showing you where things are wrong you wouldn’t know what needs fixing, would you?

This situation is actually a blessing in disguise. You might not see it that way right now, but there are so many good things that will come out of where you are now.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

You are done with the thinking and planning on what you want It’s time to start doing and acting.

You need to move forward and not delay further. There’s no time like now to start seeing what the future holds for you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You’re in a powerful position right now and you could be forceful but grace and kindness are what is needed.

Don’t be in a hurry to exert your position on others. See with the eyes of your heart to decide what to do next.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Gossip is always available if you need to hear some, but timing is everything.

A message is likely to come to you with news you didn’t anticipate. This may be a good time for you to realize things about yourself, your life and others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.