Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, June 28, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, June 28, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Monday is full of imaginative energy, which is perfect for the start of the week. The day's numerology is a Life Path 3, the Communicator.

Famous creative individuals include American journalist Barbara Walters and singer/songwriter David Bowie.

Three is ruled by Jupiter, so Monday can be a wonderfully fortunate day. Jupiter brings the opportunity to expand or try new things without feeling limited, but the risks are also doing too much and not having enough structure to follow through on your goal or actions.

How will this energy translate to your one card tarot reading for Monday?

Daily one card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Monday, June 28, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

Aries, keep your radar up. If you suspect that a situation is off, then listen to yourself.

You know that you have been down quite a few paths, and those moments you've chosen to ignore your instincts, you've regretted it.

This is your chance to put all that experience to good use and to avoid a problem before it starts.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

What you have visualized is starting to come to pass, and this could lead you to finally break through that glass ceiling in your career.

You have not given or stopped wanting your dream to come true, Taurus.

So, when that moment comes where you shoot to the top of your area of expertise, no one will be surprised. You paid your dues.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Good things come to those who wait, and you've been extra patient, Gemini.

Great things are happening all around you, and it has felt like life was passing you by.

You wanted your turn, and now you may have what you desire unfolding right before your eyes.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You're ready to compete in the world this time around. Although you don't like to hurt anyone or make people think you're only about success, it feels good to win every once in a while.

You're prepared to have that experience, and because you're mentally ready, the universe will meet you where you are now.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The World

You've been patient and it's been a long road, Leo.

But, one moment in the right place and suddenly you're in a position to do things you never thought you'd have the chance to do.

Travel, experience the world, find joy in the little things in life. You have this.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You are waiting for someone to give you something that you can do for yourself.

You don't have to delay your joy. If you already know that it belongs to you, go for it. Why wait for permission?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Your loyalty is divided right now between yourself and another person or situation.

This is going to drive you nuts not knowing which side to choose. What is best for you in the long run, Libra? What do you see yourself doing ten years from now?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

A problem erupts and you can't hide from it. You need to solve what's happening now or else it will only get worse.

It's tempting to push it under the rug, but you know that if you don't speak up now, it might never get the attention it deserves.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Death

An ending is always the start of a beginning.

Feel sad, but don't allow this beautiful journey to feel disruptive to your energy. You have so much to look forward to. Celebrate!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

Listen to your heart, and remember that when you follow your beliefs things don't go wrong. It may appear that you are misguided, but those are tests.

You will continue to see how smart it is to follow what your intuition tells you is the way to go.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star

Angels and the universe are reaching out to you to pour wisdom and knowledge into your life.

They don't give to you for you to hide what you learn from others. Your experiences were made to be shared with the world.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have so many talents and skills, Pisces. It's hard to decide which one you want to work on the most or make into a profitable hobby.

Do yourself a favor and focus on what it is you love to do. Don't aim for money alone. Go for passion.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.