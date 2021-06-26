Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, June 27, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, June 27, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

A lot of love is in store for all on Sunday.

The Sun is Cancer, which brings focus to the home and family.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, bringing focus to people and humanitarian efforts.

We are in need of balance as the day's numerology is a 2, the Harmonizer. Famous life path 2s include actresses Gwenyth Paltrow, Emma Watson, and Meg Ryan.

What does your daily tarot card reading have in store for your zodiac sign? Read below.

Daily one card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Sunday, June 27, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Aries, you are such a hard-working soul that when you receive the Chariot tarot card it's an affirmation that your effort requires you to bring the tenacity you have a reputation for expressing.

This week, even you may feel like enough is enough, but this is not the end of the journey - it's only the beginning. The climb is always the hardest part.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You like what you like, Taurus, but there is so much more to what you can do.

The only thing is that you will need to be flexible (not your strongest suit) and adaptable.

A different process is required than what you've been doing, and yes, this will change how you do things now, but the end result is going to be so worth it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

You trust your intuition, but want facts to back things up.

The Empress tarot card is about tuning into those more feminine personality traits you possess that involve insight that comes from within.

This time around, Gemini, even if the facts don't seem to line up, you may want to listen to your gut and follow your heart.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You don't like to step on anyone's toes, but sometimes life has plans to promote you and move you to top-rank. Even though others would love to have a chance to get the spot, it's meant for you.

Try not to feel guilty for winning a prize or receiving an award for your hard work. It's your turn. Just remember to pay it forward when you can.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Life goes in phases, Leo, and the Moon implies deception or even feeling like you're dealing with an enemy is taking place in your life.

As the face of the Moon changes, expect that the problems you're facing now will soon become a distant memory.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

It's not like you to worry about what others do, but you are having trouble letting go, and this is something you need to work on Virgo.

There are many things that you see and others do not. And, the lack of knowledge on their part can be frustrating.

The thing is people see what they need by their readiness levels. Be patient, as they become more aware like yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Death

Endings are not permanent, but ways for energy to transform from one thing to another.

It's normal to feel that a change will keep you from enjoying what you got used to having so easily. But that's all this is, an adjustment.

Handle this transition gently with grace and you'll find that life has plans for you to remain connected with the old ways while enjoying something new.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

To make sound decisions, it's important to note that you need time to think and evaluate all that you feel and see going on in your life.

The Judgement tarot card is about seeing things from different points of view and trying to find a balance between what everyone can be happy doing.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

No one likes dramatic surprises, so when someone drops a bomb on your day you can feel like everything is ruined and nothing can get on the right track again.

Your feelings can get the best of you when the Tower tarot card comes into play. It's best to keep a level-head, Sagittarius. See the problem for what it is and manage what you can with class.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

A heart can turn in a moment, and you are left wondering why someone loves you one moment and then not the next.

Here you are left holding the pieces, and you have decisions to make that will change both of your lives.

This is not an easy time, Capricorn, so you'll want to think things through.

Perhaps you can work it out, but if not, leaving will be hard but open new doors for you in the future.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Strength

It's easy to be strong when things are going well, but when tough times hit, Aquarius, it requires all of you.

You're facing a battle of the mind and it can be wearing your resolve.

The good news is that you are building confidence and character despite your difficulties, and this experience will benefit you in a big way.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Great things are to come, Pisces, and it's important to remain optimistic and hopeful for the future.

Keep your chin up and your sights on your goals and dreams. Change in the world is an invitation to change your life too. The sky is the limit.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.