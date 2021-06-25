Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, June 26, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, June 26, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Grab a cup of coffee as the day is made for getting what you want out of life with lots of energy.

The Moon will be in Cardinal Cancer and this brings attention to the Chariot.

Per the tarot, this card implies that the day will have some type of adversity that can make you want to quit.

But, the tarot also says to hang in there until you see things through. Your difficulties benefit your life in big ways.

Daily one card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Saturday, June 26, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Plan any creative project with a deadline ahead. You'll want to make space for any mental blocks that inhibit your ability to generate fresh ideas. Be sure to have the right balance of fun and work so that you don't burn out and feel like you need to end things prematurely.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Prepare yourself. A sudden surprise could be on the horizon. It's hard to plan for difficulties. Some just appear out of nowhere. You may experience a challenge that you didn't anticipate and this can throw the day off, but you will bounce back.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

A lot is going on, so be sure to manage your energy. When there are so many tasks that require your attention it's easy to get overwhelmed. But you have the capacity to grow through this challenge. Don't let the haste of life get you concerned that you're in over your head.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

The rules and the way things are done now will change. You may feel frustrated that some situations are still using old thinking. The good news is that what you see now has a short time frame for continuing. What you hope for will soon come to pass.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

You did a great job, Leo. You have finally come to a place where life isn't full of trouble. You're not picking up the pieces of your life, but soon you will have it all in the right place.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Life is a gamble, but you've got so many great things going for you. You need to keep striving for a better future. Your life is just a short distance from hitting the goals you set for yourself this year. Stay diligent.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Hold back the words. You know that you're going to say what needs to be said, but try to soften the delivery. You desire a friendship to remain intact and just because you no longer want to be with someone doesn't mean you have to cut ties for good.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Nurture your dreams, Scorpio. A dream is something you have to put your time, energy, and focus into. Your vision is your baby. So care for it so that when you're ready to launch, your baby is prepared to stand on its own.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Write your thoughts down. It's best to purge your emotions by writing down your thoughts on paper and processing them. Don't let things fester within your mind. Be proactive.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

Sometimes it's wise to quit. You have tried everything. You have given so many changes that you have lost count.

The person you need to be fair to be yourself. If it's not time to stick around anymore then someone will eventually fill their place.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

People can be testy at times, but you learn most through difficult times.

Try to see the good in the bad. Aim to find their good qualities when you can't leave yet but need to stay in the moment now.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

You felt betrayed and out of control of your life, but now you see that you have a way out with others on the other side hoping to join you.

Always remember where you came from and be thankful for where you are now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.