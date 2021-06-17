Weekly One Card Tarot Reading For June 21 - 27, 2021

Your zodiac sign's weekly one card tarot reading is here for June 21-27, 2021, and it's a little good, a little meh, and a little not so good. That's what we're looking at this week.

By the look of this card line-up, we're going to be experiencing a bit of an ego war this week, and I believe we're all involved, every last one of us.

Egos are a-flare in terms of bad communication and avoidance issues. Egos are on fire in terms of job situations.

Ego's are exploding in terms of home and family-related problems, and egos are toppling over when it comes to money and finance.

What's nice about weekly Tarot card reads is that - you know that it's only for a week and that whatever problematic issue comes up, it's only for that week.

So, as we step into this week, let's brace ourselves for a momentary lapse in sanity, along with a one-two punch in the ego. Serenity now!

Weekly one card tarot reading by zodiac sign, June 21-27, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Two of Cups

It's no surprise that this card comes up for you, as you have been working towards this for a long time now.

Of course, I am referring to love and romance, and how this card represents the culmination of two people on their journey through love.

It's not pinpointed as to whether you are one of these people or not, but this week is going to be about the celebration of love.

This couple may be you and your mate - or it may be another couple you know.

This is marriage season - commitment time, and all parties involved are fully on board. Anticipate an announcement or an engagement this week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): King of Cups

What we're looking at here is you - in the position of authority.

What's interesting is that you haven't always been in this position, so it would seem that you're moving up in the world.

Expect news on the job front - a promotion or a raise... even a job offer would be par for the course here.

It's a good week for you in terms of advancing yourself. Whatever you've been doing - stick with it, as it seems to be working well.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Eight of Pentacles, reversed

While things seem to be going fairly well for you this week, there is one point of contention, and that's the home.

Not to panic, nothing major or terrible is going to happen, but preventing a problem now will work out for you in the long run.

First things first - you have to admit that your house needs work. Second thing: work on it.

It's not going to fix itself, and you know you've been pushing your luck for way too long.

This is the week to get the repairs done, whether it's plumbing, electrical or the actual structure of the building itself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Two of Pentacles

Decision time. Nothing to sweat over, but you do want to get on top of it before it gets out of hand.

This decision has to do with whether or not you go somewhere, or attend some sort of event, like a wedding or baby shower.

You have shown no interest in this event, and would rather pass than attend - but you haven't let anyone know yet, so rather than reply disrespectfully late, get on top of it now and tell them what you're going to do.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Four of Swords, reversed

You've been angry lately, and there's a very good chance you did something wrong to someone - out of spite.

You still think you can get away with hurting people, always justifying your actions as 'the right thing to do.'

This week is going to teach you that you need to take responsibility for your words and actions, and you might learn this lesson the hard way.

Expect one of your friends to challenge you - and don't automatically assume you'll win this one. You are due for a good 'talking to.'

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Queen of Swords, reversed

You're going to live up to your reputation as the ultimate Virgo this week, which means you'll be judgmental, annoyed, and filled with disgust over just about everything in your life.

Your disgust will manifest as disappointment in the people around you, and you will spare no mercy for whomever you decide needs to hear a piece of your mind.

This week is going to rev up your impatience; your fuse is short and when you finally do explode, it will be all over the person you love most.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Queen of Wands

At this point, all you can think about is work. It's your only interest and you are doing all you can to both keep your job and concentrate on it.

You've been experiencing nervousness and anxiety lately - that's most likely related to a financial problem.

Still, you have confidence that you can keep things going. Stress works well on you; you learn fast and take the lessons in stride.

This week's lesson is all about keeping a cool head under heated circumstances.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Seven of Swords

Alrighty, let's just get to the point - the Seven of Swords does not promise a good week, let alone a good anything.

But fear not, it's only this week, and what we can derive from this card is that you wanted something very badly, and this week you'll get the news that you can't have that one thing.

OK, it's time to 'suck it up, buttercup,' as they say.

You may end up feeling like a little brat, all pouty and petulant, but that's still not going to get you what you want.

So indulge in feeling sorry for yourself and make sure you get over it by Sunday.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Knight of Pentacles

It's all about the money this week, Sagittarius, and you are about to make some - oh, yeah.

You have been keeping an eye on the prize for a while now.

Never once have you let the goal slip your mind, and it will be during this week that your hard work will not only pay off - you'll get an idea of where you'll be able to go with all of this financial promise.

You ARE the Knight of Pentacles in this scenario, which implies you are thoughtful, directed, and goal-oriented. Make it happen, Sag - make it happen!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Two of Swords

This week is going to bring up the idea of choice and choosing for you, Capricorn.

The choice that looms above you may not be an easy one - and it certainly may have to do with letting go of another person.

This is more than likely work-related. Something is not working for you, and it's something you need to work on.

Upon inspection, you will find that there's a person behind the mess up, and you'll be faced with having to be the one to correct them - or let them go.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): The Magician

While the rest of the world is over there doing regular old things, you will be in your world finessing magic and fantasy.

Let's put it this way; you need a break from reality and this week, you will decide to take that break - your way.

If pulling away from the world is what you need, then go for it.

You are the boss of you, Aquarius, and only you know what's really best for you, even if it means a staycation at home, living in a fantasy world for a week.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Five of Pentacles, reversed

This card is about confusion, and in your case, Pisces, it's about mixed messages gone awry. Someone in your life doesn't understand you.

No matter how hard you try, it's almost as if they are purposefully playing ignorant - and it's getting on your nerves.

You feel manipulated and it's starting to make you feel hopeless, even angry. Expect a good ol' 'serious conversation' with that person, this week.

Gather your thoughts now, so that you can state what's on your mind without playing into their confusion game.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.