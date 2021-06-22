Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, June 23, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, June 23, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We have a new solar season with the Sun in Cancer.

The Sun in Cancer brings attention to the Chariot tarot card and it encourages overcoming challenges and facing adversity.

The Moon will be in Sagittarius, represented by the Temperance tarot card.

Temperance is about overthinking and pondering in tarot.

The tarot shows lots of positive changes are in store each zodiac sign starting this Wednesday.

What does your tarot card have in store for you?

Daily one card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Wednesday, June 23, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

Wow, Aries.. something new is on the horizon, and even if you can't see it in all its splendor, chances are that you can feel it down in your bones.

This may be the 'next big thing' that you accomplish this year, and despite the fact that you don't have a game plan yet, that won't stop you from jumping in with both feet to get where you need to go.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

It's amazing to see how well you're going to do when you align your mission with the mission of something else that's already established.

This new journey brings improved meaning to 'if you can't beat 'em, then join 'em.'

Instead of reinventing the wheel and starting from the bottom, you have the benefit of someone's trial and error to learn from. This is going to be so good for you!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Through sweat, blood, and tears your hard work is getting you ahead of the game. Even when you hit a wall, you'll see that things improve fairly quickly for you.

You are not wasting time or taking things for granted, and that's one of the reasons why your luck is improving. Keep the momentum up.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You have to hang on right now, Cancer. The temptation to quit is so great, you may just decide that it's better not to do what you had planned.

There are times when it's better to not do a task on your to-do list. You have to weigh the pros and cons.

If it doesn't make sense in the long run, you know that the challenge is to part ways in peace. But, if there is a benefit you truly want in your life, keep going.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess



You have to listen to your instincts and not be afraid to follow your gut. When you hear that little voice providing you with wisdom and guidance, tune in.

The universe will send confirmation signals all around you to encourage you to pay attention and to make a choice that is timely and smart for your future and your life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Death

Endings are never easy, but they provide you with a chance to wipe the slate clean and to do something that you've always wanted to try.

You might be sad to say goodbye to friends, colleagues, or family.

Changing jobs, letting go of a lover, or even just moving to a new place brings a lot of stress, but this is not a bad thing. Something new is about to unfold.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Don't give in to temptation just because you feel like you can't resist it. Your mind will even make a logical argument for why this one time makes sense, but does it really?

You're going to give up all the headway you've made, and then you will have to start a square one again.

Truly consider your options and see if. you can overcome this moment. The strong feelings you have will eventually pass.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Justice

Life is unfortunate at times, even when you're on the side of right.

There are things that will never make sense, and yet, they continue to be perpetuated, and there's not always much you can do about it but to challenge the status quo and fight for change.

You may feel like you need to think about the best approach right now, and perhaps silence is not the answer anymore.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You've been waiting for this moment. One turn of events, and suddenly you are in the right place at the right time.

You meet someone who can help you or gives you the advice that you feel you needed to hear. It's taken a long time to get there, but it was well worth the wait.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

When your heart is divided, it's tough to know which to choose. You hate having to pick one, but then you won't truly know how you feel until you do.

It's impossible to know what your heart will feel without walking down one path after closing the door on another. It isn't easy for you to make those types of decisions, but the truth comes shortly after the hardship.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Patience is not something that comes easily to anyone, but when you love someone you're willing to wait for them.

You have been holding on in your heart for some time with the hope that they will come around and do the right thing.

But, maybe it's time to start living your life, even if you remain optimistic. You can wait, but don't remain stagnant as you do.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

There's always a gray area between light and dark that makes what you feel fuzzy.

You can't compromise yourself, but when you aren't sure you seem to be doing just that. It's painful, but this is how you learn Pisces.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

