Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, June 20, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, June 20, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

It's a new day and we always have something fresh to do. Sunday is special and unique.

The Sun shifts from Gemini into Cancer, and for the next 30 days, we focus on The Chariot tarot card.

The Chariot is about hanging in when life gets tough, but when reversed it tells us to let go and that the journey is no longer worthwhile - it's harmful to stay.

Gemini's message is always about stepping away from the past in order to move to the future, but rarely does one like to start all over again.

Sometimes it's what is best for everyone. A clean break can provide promise and that is what Sunday's tarot card reading presents to all zodiac signs.

Daily one card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Sunday, June 20, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

You thought it was over, but the second chance you prayed for is here. In your heart, you always knew that your relationship would be back on the mend.

The Death tarot in reversed signifies a second chance, and there's a lot of pressure to get things right, but Aries, if the love is real, don't worry too much. Be the best version of yourself that you can.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Taurus, you may be sharpening your skills when it comes to patience, today, but you will get through it.

The King of Cups is a sign that emotional maturity is needed. It takes a highly spiritual and evolved person to remain calm when everyone else is feeling the constraints of life a bit more than usual.

You have been keeping calm and not really letting your own anxiety show. This is a gift and a talent, but not one that you were just born with. You worked at it, and it shows.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

The Page of Pentacles when reversed can be about a false promise or a fake start that you hoped for but now will be retracted.

This can become a big disappointment, Gemini, especially if a job offer is involved. So, don't spend what you think you will be earning. Stay frugal-minded until the deal is truly done.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

The King of Pentacles reversed can mean that you've lost interest in a dream that you once held so dear to your heart. You tried, Cancer, and realized that this is not what you want from life.

It can be a bit embarrassing at first to admit, but this is not failure. It's you making decisions to not waste time pursuing something just to say that you finished what you started.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

You're about to catch up and see your money problems slowly go away. When debt piles up it feels impossible to ever get out of a bleak situation, but you can do it, Leo.

The Five of Pentacles reversed is a beautiful sign that helps you to overcome your fears about money, the future, and what you will be able to do about the current problems you are facing.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

There are lots of choices here, Virgo. The question is which one should you choose? The Magician tarot card is a sign that you have so many talents and skills that nothing can really stop you from success.

You have quite a bit of resources at your disposal, and they all could do the job just fine. But, there's one money-maker that you truly could benefit from. This could be what helps you to become a cut above the rest.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

The Eight of Wands shows a lot of action coming into your life. Life happens fast, but you are here for it. Scorpio, it can feel like you're being hit in all sorts of directions.

You will feel the pressure, but time will fly quickly and you'll have a great sense of accomplishment before the day is over.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

The Six of Cups is an invitation to return to things that you loved as if you were back in childhood. Plus, it's the little things that count, and you'll really need to feel like there's that spark in the day.

So, if no one will bring it to you, give it to yourself. You don't need permission to enjoy the finer things in life, Sagittarius. All you have to do is decide that no matter what is going on in your world, you'll always be good to yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

It feels so good when life cuts you a break and you can breathe easier. The reversed Eight of Swords is the universe waving a white flag of surrender in your life.

It's time to stop worrying about what you cannot control. Your cares are ready to move on. Enjoy your freedom.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

There's a time and place for everything, Aquarius, and as much as you love to hustle, this is not the right time to push forward.

It's the beginning of summer, and you have been working hard all year. Take a little vacay and let yourself relax.

The Four of Swords is telling you that you need a little bit of downtime, and this weekend is perfect for you to seize the day.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

The Ten of Pentacles signals success and a group of people who support you. Everything you're doing is going to pay off in good time.

In fact, your leadership skills are really showing how wonderful it can be to work with you. Your colleagues are learning to trust your judgment, and with your kind and gentle heart, they love how well you treat others, too.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.