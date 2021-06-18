Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, June 19, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, June 19, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Things are looking up as the solar season comes to a close.

The tarot card reveals lots of changes are coming this weekend, and much of it is positive.

A lot of wands were drawn for the day's tarot card reading. Wands are about starting points and sometimes delays, depending on if a card is reversed or not.

What will your one card tarot reading have in store for your zodiac sign? Find out.

Daily one card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Saturday, June 19, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

You are in luck, Aries. The Hierophant in reverse means that things are starting to change.

Your headstrong ways have broken through a barrier that many others have tried but failed.

Here's when you get to do things your way, and what may sweeten the deal is that you already know what it is that you want.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands

This is a big event for you, Taurus. The King of Wands is a sign that your dreams are on the horizon and waiting for you.

You're at Point A, and now that you have set the stage and all your plans are in place, things will fall into place.

You are going to meet the right people. Be at the right place at the right time. Everything is going to be more than lucky for you when life feels fated.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Nothing worthwhile is ever 100 percent drama-free, Gemini, and the Five of Wands confirms what you've known all along in your heart, life is full of change.



There are changes that you need to handle, personal and professionally, and you are up for the challenge.

You may be met with some resistance, and perhaps a financial challenge will creep up to cause you to wait.

But, in the end, resolve is what will pull you through, that and tenacity.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Time for a break, Cancer. The Four of Cups reversed says that you have had enough of it.

Emotions are getting the best of you, and you need some reprieve.



You have too many balls up in the air and you are just not able to manage everything.

So, it's wearing you down and causing you to feel anxious and tired.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

You thought you were where you needed to be, but no, there's more to learn.

The Eight of Pentacles reversed is a sign that your skills are good but they can be better.

Your ego got hurt with this one, and you feel it down to your bones.

Don't quit though, Leo. You have the courage to do the hard stuff.

You need to work this one out, and if you run away because it's just too painful now, what will ever stop you from quitting again?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

A little return to innocence is good for the soul. You need simplicity in your life, Virgo.

The Six of Wands is a time for you to start things but first, you have to feed your heart.

It's important to feel connected to things like hope, love, and faith.

Spend some time in leisure. Garden. Go for a walk. Enjoy beautiful things and refuel your spirit.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

It's time to put on your referee cap, Libra. The Nine of Wands is a warning that people are not going to be as nice as you'd like.

The arguments may flow over today. You may be caught in the middle.

You know that to work with others means to deal with personalities and when strong-minded individuals clash, the peacemaker in you comes out.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

You're at a financial turning point, and this is a time for recovery.

The Nine of Pentacles is the U-turn in life you've been waiting for.

Life has not been easy for you in the last year, but there's a cloud starting to break from the sun.

It's bringing new light into an area of your life where you have struggled for far too long. This is hope, Scorpio. Believe in it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

The person you cannot get along with no matter what is finally going to stop trying to push your buttons.

The Nine of Swords, reversed is a clear sign that a toxic person is on their way out.

You might be in for a shock as their presence in your life starts to dwindle. Your job is to let it go, too.

You have been so used to having your guards up, so when you are released from all their negativity, remind yourself to breathe and reclaim parts of your life that you lost.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

It's rare for you to feel so strongly and have it affect you in a negative way, but the Queen of Swords reversed says you might be blinded by emotion.

When you are driven by passion, your heart starts to do all your thinking for you, and that may be wise in some situations, but not all.

You need to keep a level head, Capricorn. It's best to remain calm and know that you are in control of your actions, even when your emotions are deeply tied to your problem.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

When it's meant to be, Aquarius, it is meant to be. You are at the perfect point in time to begin a great adventure. The Ace of Wands is a positive sign of things to come.

There's a fresh idea and outlook that you have which will bring prosperity and promise. Spend time on it so it can grow.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Why wait longer than you have to, Pisces? Your time is just as important and valuable as anyone else's.

You have no reason to go beyond your ultimatum and do things that you don't feel right about in your heart. Don't sit by the phone waiting for someone to call if they said they would yesterday. Live your life, Pisces. You're not promised tomorrow.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.